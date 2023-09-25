Pokemon GO Steelix PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players participating in the Adventures Abound season have likely encountered Onix on occasion, presenting the opportunity not only to catch it but to evolve it into the powerful Pokemon Steelix. The latter is a Steel/Ground-type Pocket Monster with exceptional Defense IVs, making it an excellent pick, particularly in the PvP arenas of the GO Battle League.

Overall, Steelix's defensive stats don't tend to serve it quite as well in PvE battles like raids without Mega Evolution, but it can still fight well as a gym defender or against Team GO Rocket teams. Steelix won't deal much damage, but it can outlast many of its opponents in Pokemon GO.

If you are planning to utilize Steelix in battle, it's a good idea to provide it with the best possible moveset and to understand what its weaknesses are.

What is Steelix's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvE?

Mega-Evolving Steelix in Pokemon GO vastly improves its PvE capabilities (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Steelix's applications in Pokemon GO's PvE environments are somewhat limited on their own, though this changes if you evolve it into Mega Steelix. The latter is fully capable of taking on higher-tier raids, but without this evolutionary form, Steelix is mostly relegated to defending gyms and taking on Team GO Rocket members.

With all of that having been said, if you do want to use Steelix in PvE battles in any capacity, you'll want to focus on a Steel-type moveset. Doing so allows Steelix to trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) to increase its damage output. This can help make Steelix a decent gym attacker and effective defender without needing to Mega Evolve.

Recommended moveset for Steelix in PvE

Iron Tail + Heavy Slam

What are the best movesets for Steelix in Pokemon GO PvP?

Steelix excels in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra Leagues thanks to its durability (Image via ZyoniK/YouTube)

Like many Pocket Monsters in PvP, Steelix benefits from a moveset that is diverse when it comes to elemental types. This allows the Steel/Ground-type creature to counter several different opponents in Pokemon GO's player-vs-player meta, primarily in the Great and Ultra Leagues, since Steelix doesn't have the CP or stats to content with Master League's options.

Instead of leaning heavily into Steel-type STAB moves, Steelix is encouraged to opt for high-damage and high-energy generating moves with different elements. Since it can take quite a bit of punishment, it has plenty of time to generate enough energy to fire off its hardest-hitting Charged Moves, especially when it has shields.

Recommended movesets for Steelix in PvP

Dragon Tail + Breaking Swipe + Earthquake

Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs + Earthquake

With these movesets, Steelix still has access to STAB via Earthquake since it is still a half Ground-type. Meanwhile, Dragon Tail provides excellent damage and energy generation. Breaking Swipe or Psychic Fangs round out the moveset depending on the opponent being faced and the current state of the meta.

What are the best counters to beat Steelix in Pokemon GO?

Kyogre is one of many creatures that can counter Steelix in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As a Steel/Ground-type species, Steelix is weak to Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type attacks. This naturally makes the same Pokemon types the most effective at countering it in battles. However, you will have to be careful using Fire-type Pocket Monsters, as they can also be weak to Steelix's Ground-type attacks.

Since Steelix has a top 20 Defense IV total, you will want to use the highest CP and IV counters you can. Doing so should help you hammer away at Steelix's durability and take it down quickly. If you are curious about which options serve as the best counters, you can give the following creatures a try:

Reshiram

Terrakion

Keldeo

Groudon

Kyogre

Heatran

Volcarona

Lucario

Landorus

Moltres

Conkeldurr

Greninja

Excadrill

Darmanitan

Entei

Swampert

Garchomp

Blaziken

Kingler

Cobalion

Virizion

In addition to the picks listed above, as long as you are utilizing the right favorable type matchups and have counters with high CP and IVs, you should be able to overcome Steelix in most arenas.