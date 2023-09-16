Pokemon GO Burn Drive Genesect PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Burn Drive Genesect has made a comeback in Pokemon GO's five-star raids. You will be able to find this mythical beast as a five-star raid boss from Saturday, September 16, 2023, 10 am local time through Saturday, September 23, 10 am local time. If you missed the opportunity to catch this critter the last time, now is the perfect opportunity for you.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Genesect.

We will also walk you through the best moveset, team, and counters for this mythical critter in Pokemon GO.

Best PvE moveset for Genesect in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Genesect

The best offensive PvE moveset for Genesect in Pokemon GO would be Fury Cutter as the Fast move, along with X-Scissor and Techno Blast (Burn) as the Charged moves.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Genesect

You could use the same moveset as offense, or you could go with a combination of Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb. However, the Steel-type moves don’t really work well with Genesect. After all, it is a Bug at the core.

The cheaper Charged moves would do better in PvE battles as you can dish out more damage quickly. While Techno Blast might be a very powerful move, it requires a high amount of energy to get charged up.

Flamethrower and Hyper Beam have little to no use in PvE battles.

Is Genesect good in Pokemon GO PvE?

If you want to use a Bug-type attacker, you can’t go wrong with Genesect in Raid or Gym battles. Other than that, there are better options in the Steel typing category, and the Fire-type Techno Blast Charged is not the best in its class.

As a result, if you want to use Genesect for anything other than Bug-type coverage, it would not give you good results. There are far better Steel- and Fire-typing creatures in this title to keep you on top of your game.

Best PvP moveset for Genesect in Pokemon GO

The best Fast move for Genesect in PvP battles would be Fury Cutter as the Fast move, along with X-Scissor and Techno Blast (Burn) as the Charged moves.

X-Scissor works as an excellent shield bait thanks to its low energy cost. Techno Blast is Genesect’s Legacy move, and it gives great Fire-type coverage.

Flamethrower is less powerful than Techno Blast (Burn), while Magnet Bomb is there if you need Steel-type coverage.

Is Genesect good in Pokemon GO PvP?

You will have a hard time trying to accommodate Genesect in the Great League of the GO Battle League due to its high catch CP. Since the Great League has a CP cap of 1,500, you might not be able to find a Genesect within that range.

That said, you can use it in the Ultra and Master Leagues. Even then, Genesect is not a very good attacker for the GO Battle League. While it has a fair share of resistances that might make it seem like a viable critter, its frail nature makes it struggle in a lot of scenarios.

All moves that Genesect can learn in Pokemon GO

Genesect is a dual Bug- and Steel-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire

Burn Drive Genesect is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Grass

Ice

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Steel

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,791 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 252

: 252 Defense : 199

: 199 Stamina: 174

Genesect can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Metal Claw : This is a Steel-type move. It does 11.43 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Steel-type move. It does 11.43 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS). Fury Cutter: This is a Bug-type move. It does 7.50 DPS while generating 15 EPS.

Charged moves:

X-Scissor : This is a three-bar Bug-type move with a base power of 45. It does 28.13 DPS and 1.36 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 38.35.

: This is a three-bar Bug-type move with a base power of 45. It does 28.13 DPS and 1.36 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 38.35. Magnet Bomb : This is a three-bar Steel-type move with a base power of 70. It does 25 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 53.03.

: This is a three-bar Steel-type move with a base power of 70. It does 25 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 53.03. Hyper Beam : This is a one-bar Normal-type move with a base power of 150. It does 39.47 DPS and 1.50 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 59.21.

: This is a one-bar Normal-type move with a base power of 150. It does 39.47 DPS and 1.50 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 59.21. Flamethrower : This is a two-bar Fire-type move with a base power of 70. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.55.

: This is a two-bar Fire-type move with a base power of 70. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.55. Techno Blast (Burn)*: This is a one-bar Fire-type move with a base power of 120. It does 60 DPS and 1.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 72.

Note: The move marked with * is Genesect’s Legacy move, and you will need a Charged Elite TM to teach this move to Genesect.

Best team for Burn Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO PvP

Genesect, Lugia, and Snorlax

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Groudon, Altered Forme Giratina, Dragonite, Xerneas, and Rayquaza. So, you will have a fair amount of success with Genesect if you run it with Lugia and Snorlax, especially in the Master League.

Best counters for Burn Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Houndoom

Reshiram

Mega Salamence

Darmanitan

Primal Groudon

Chandelure

Blaziken

Moltres

Entei

Heatran

Charizard

Flareon

Infernape

Emboar

Typhlosion

Ho-Oh

Mega Alakazam

Female Pyroar

Victini

Hisuian Arcanine

Arcanine

These creatures can be used as counters against Burn Drive Genesect in this game.