Pokemon GO Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir guide

Pokemon GO's 2023 Dia de Muertos event is promising to bring plenty of activities along with it when it takes place from November 1 to 2. This includes the presence of Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir wearing Cempasuchil crowns. The crown is a tradition for the Day of the Dead celebration, and Cempasuchil, also known as the Aztec Marigold, is said to help the spirits of the deceased reach the afterlife.

Whatever the case, in addition to Pokemon GO players getting the chance to catch these costumed creatures, they can also find the Duskull evolutionary line's shiny variants. Catching a shiny Cempasuchil crown Duskull/Dusclops/Dusknoir is quite a treat, so there's little doubt trainers will be searching for them.

If that's the case, there are a few things to know about how to snag these shiny crown-wearing Ghost-types in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Duskull in Pokemon GO

Shiny Cempasuchil Duskull will be the easiest of the three to obtain in Pokemon GO. (Image via All About Information/YouTube)

When Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos event begins, trainers will be able to find Cempasuchil Duskull via two methods. Both options essentially boil down to searching the game map, as fans won't be finding this iteration of Duskull via gameplay features like raiding or research.

Trainers can find a shiny Cempasuchil crown Duskull via:

Wild Encounters

Incense/Lure Encounters

Along with several other species during Dia de Muertos, Pokemon GO players will be able to find Cempasuchil Crown Duskull as a wild spawn. However, to spot a shiny, trainers will likely have to track down and enter an encounter with every Duskull they find.

It's also highly recommended to catch them and maybe feed them a few Pinap Berries. They'll need the candy in the event they do catch a shiny, which is certainly worth keeping in mind.

This will still require players to explore the wild, but trainers will need to use Incense or Standard Lure Modules. When activated (or, in the lures' case, attached to a Pokestop), various Pokemon will spawn more often in the wild, including Cempasuchil Crown Duskull.

It should be noted that for maximum efficiency, trainers can activate an Incense and keep moving around with a Pokestop with an attached lure. This will ensure that a high number of spawns appear, meaning more chances to find Cempasuchil Duskull and a shiny if players are lucky.

How to get shiny Cempasuchil Dusclops and Dusknoir in Pokemon GO

There's only one way to acquire shiny Cempasuchil Dusclops/Dusknoir in 2023. (Image via Niantic)

As of Dia de Muertos 2023, players will only be able to acquire shiny Cempasuchil Dusclops and Dusknoir through evolution, as neither of these 'mons will be appearing in the wild, raids, or research. Fortunately, as long as trainers are playing actively during the event, they should be able to catch a shiny Duskull as needed and get the candy to instigate a full evolution from Duskull to Dusknoir.

Additionally, players will need a Sinnoh Stone to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir. These can be obtained by participating in PvP trainer battles or by completing Research Breakthroughs by stringing daily research accomplishments together. At any rate, fans will need one Sinnoh Stone and 125 Duskull candies to complete the full evolutionary line.