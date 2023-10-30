Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos 2023: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

Pokemon GO is all set to celebrate Dia de Muertos or the Day of the Dead. This is a festival observed in parts of North and South America, and aims to celebrate the lives and memories of friends who have passed away. It will start at 10 am local time on Wednesday, November 1, and end at 8 pm local time on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

During this period, many rare critters will have increased spawn rates. Some of them will also be available in their shiny forms. This guide covers how you can encounter each of the shiny-eligible Pocket Monsters in this Pokemon GO event, as well as their shiny rates.

All shiny Pocket Monsters available during Pokemon GO

Dia de Muertos 2023, and their shiny odds

1) Sunkern

Regular and shiny Sunkern (Image via TPC)

Sunkern will appear in the wild normally, and will have increased spawns when you use Lure Modules and Incense. It may also be encountered by completing Field Research tasks. Further, it will have a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny in each case.

2) Sableye

Regular and shiny Sableye (Image via TPC)

Sableye is a regular wild encounter during this Pokemon GO event, and will have increased spawns around Incense and Lure Modules. Its shiny rate is 1-in-512.

3) Roselia

Regular and shiny Roselia (Image via TPC)

Roselia will also be available as wild, Lure, and Incense encounters at a shiny chance of 1-in-512.

4) Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown

Regular and shiny Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown (Image via TPC)

Duskull is one of the costumed Pocket Monsters during this event with a shiny chance of 1-in-512. It will appear as wild, Lure, and Incense encounters.

5) Drifloon

Regular and shiny Drifloon (Image via TPC)

Alongside wild, Incense, and Lure encounters, Drifloon will be available as a reward for completing certain Field Research tasks. It has 1-in-512 shiny odds everywhere.

6) Litwick

Regular and shiny Litwick (Image via TPC)

Litwick will be available as a wild encounter, as well as a Field Research Task encounter. It has 1-in-512 shiny odds.

7) Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown

Regular and shiny (Image via TPC)

Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown will debut during Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos 2023. It will appear in the wild and as an Incense and Lure encounter. Additionally, there will be one-star raids featuring this special-edition monster. Everywhere, it will have a 1-in-512 shiny odds.

8) Yanmask

Regular and shiny Yanmask (Image via TPC)

Yanmask will be available as a rare wild encounter and will have a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

9) Phantump

Regular and shiny Phantump (Image via TPC)

Shiny Phantump made its Pokemon GO debut during Halloween Part I in 2023. During the present event, it will appear as a rare wild spawn with 1-in-512 shiny odds.

10) Houndour

Regular and shiny Houndour (Image via TPC)

Houndour will be exclusively drawn to Lures and Incense during Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos 2023. It has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

11) Alolan Marowak

Regular and shiny Alolan Marowak (Image via TPC)

Alolan Marowak is not generally available in the wild. During this event, the critter will be a reward for finishing Field Research tasks, and have a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny.

12) Bombirdier

Regular and shiny Bombirdier (Image via TPC)

Bombirdier is one of the latest Paldean additions to Pokemon GO. It can be found in 3-star raids, and has a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny.

13) Darkrai

Regular and shiny Darkrai (Image via TPC)

Darkrai is a Mythical Pokemon appearing in 5-star raids during the event. It has 1-in-20 shiny odds.

14) Banette

Regular and shiny Banette (Image via TPC)

Banette can be caught after defeating Mega Banette in raids during this period. It will have a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny.

You can also check out all bonuses from Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos 2023 if you plan on participating in Niantic's celebration of the Day of the Dead.