How to solo defeat Darkrai in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Darkrai was released in Pokemon GO during 2019’s Halloween event. Since then, it has appeared in multiple raids throughout 2020 and 2021. The critter will be making a return to 5-star raids following a two-year hiatus. It will be available for raiding from 10 am local time on October 20 to 10 am local time on November 3. As a result, many are wondering if this formidable Pokemon GO raid boss can be overtaken by a single raider.

While not impossible, it will be a tall task, and nothing but the most optimal counters will suffice. This article will provide all the relevant details.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

How to defeat Darkrai raids solo in Pokemon GO

Darkrai in the anime (Image via TPC)

Darkrai is a Dark-type critter, making it weak to Bug, Fighting, and Fairy-type attacks. Simultaneously, the Pocket Monster resists Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type moves.

As a 5-star raid boss, Darkrai will have a combat power of 53,623 in Pokemon GO. That said, its base 285 Attack, 198 Defense, and 172 HP make for a glassy attacker. Like other raid bosses of this tier, Darkrai will have an HP bar of 15,000 points, and you will have 300 seconds to take it down.

Darkrai’s Fast Attack options are Feint Attack, with Dark Pulse, Focus Blast, and Shadow Ball featuring in its arsenal of Charged Attack.

All this information suggests that maxed-out Fairy and Fighting-type attackers have the best chance of defeating Darkrai in a solo bout. It would be best to build a team around the following critters:

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

If you can't recruit the lineup above, consider using some of the following Pocket Monsters:

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Unless you have level 50 versions of at least six of these creatures, there is little chance of defeating Darkrai alone in Pokemon GO. Lastly, ensure you have a stock of Max Revives since time will be precious, and you don’t want to waste it reviving and healing your team individually.

You can check out all the shiny Pocket Monsters available during Pokemon GO's Halloween event, as well as their shiny rates.