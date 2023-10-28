Pokemon GO Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Cubone and Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Marowak guide

Pokemon GO is debuting Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Cubone and Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Marowak through the Dia de Muertos 2023 event, which will start at 10 am local time on November 1, 2023, and end at 8 pm local time on November 2, 2023.

Through this event, you won't just get a chance to get Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Cubone and its evolution, as many more surprises await you. This opportunity is excellent for adding a unique variant of Cubone and Marowak to your collection.

As usual in the early phase of the debut, trainers are unaware of the Shiny odds. Although the spawn rate is unknown, Dia de Muertos 2023 features these debuts in different event sections. So, this article is a guide to getting Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Cubone and Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Marowak in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Cubone in Pokemon GO?

Regular variant of Cempasuchil Crown Cubone (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO Dia De Muertos 2023 features Cempasuchil Crown Cubone in wild encounters, Raid Battle, and Field Research Task. To encounter this Ground-type creature in wild spawn, you must check your Map View constantly.

The developers haven't released any details regarding its increased spawn rate. While other fighters will appear in the wild with high frequency, Cempasuchil Crown Cubone, Yamask, and Phantump will not.

The possibility of getting the Shiny version of Cempasuchil Crown Cubone is relatively low, so you should partake in various in-game challenges to increase your chances. If you're lucky, you might find it from the wild, the Raid Battle, or the Field Research Task. Since the encounter is not guaranteed, you must use items like Pokemon GO Lure Module and Incense to boost the odds. Remember, even after using these resources, you might not find the Shiny form.

One crucial piece of information for trainers living in Latin America and the Caribbean: Lure Module and Incense will increase your likelihood of finding Cempasuchil Crown Cubone. This strategy also comes in handy to get lucky during the event.

Pokemon GO Raid Battles offer a good chance to attain the Shiny Cempasuchil Crown. However, you will have to defeat the regular variant in 1-star raids first. There is no restriction on how often you can engage in the battle. So, the more you participate in this raid, the more fortunate you might be.

The Pokemon GO Field Research Task also features Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Cubone. At the time of writing, we are uncertain about the task, but completing it rewards Cempasuchil Crown Cubone's encounter. The monster encountered from the research will have a minimum CP of 402 to a max CP of 436.

How to get Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Marowak in Pokemon GO?

The standard version of Cempasuchil Crown Marowak (Image via Niantic)

Cempasuchil Crown Cubone’s evolutionary line has two stages. To get the first one, you can partake in raids, complete research tasks, or encounter them in the wild. For the second stage, you must evolve your Cempasuchil Crown Cubone into a Cempasuchil Crown Marowak by feeding 50 Pokemon Candy. The Buddy Pokemon feature helps you to find its Candy once you buddy it.

To evolve a Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Cubone into a Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Marowak, you can use the same evolution method. As we don’t know when the company will reintroduce these amazing creatures again, there’s no better time to obtain them than during this Dia de Muertos event.