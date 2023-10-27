Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

With the second part of Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 festivities beginning in-game, trainers can now enjoy everything that is on offer, including meeting Mega Banette and Darkrai in raids and Pikachu and Gengar costume debuts. Apart from these, trainers will also be able to participate in an event-exclusive Timed Research questline. Furthermore, the Halloween Timed Research that began in Part 1 will continue to be available.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 began on Thursday, October 26, at 10 am local time and will come to an end on Tuesday, October 31, at 8 pm local time. This provides players with ample time to try out everything that is on offer during the event.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 Timed Research

The available tasks and rewards for the Halloween 2023 Part 2 Timed Research questline are as follows:

Halloween Part 2 Timed Research - Step 1 of 2

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - Trick or Treat Pikachu encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon - Murkrow encounter

Make 3 Great Throws - Phantump encounter

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Sableye encounter

Rewards: Trick or Treat Gengar encounter

Halloween Part 2 Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - Trick or Treat Pikachu encounter

Power up Pokemon 3 times - Misdreavus encounter

Make 10 Great Throws - Phantump encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Trick or Treat Gengar encounter

Spin 7 PokeStops or Gyms - Noibat encounter

Rewards: Zorua encounter, 2500x Stardust, 5x Rare Candy

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Timed Research

Halloween Timed Research began on October 19 and will be available until October 31 in Pokemon GO. The available tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:

Halloween Timed Research - Step 1 of 3

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1500 XP

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: Greavard encounter, 25x Poke Ball, 1000x Stardust

Halloween Timed Research - Step 2 of 3

Take 1 snapshot of Ghost-type Pokemon - 1500x Stardust

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000 XP

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1500x Stardust

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon - 3x Pinap Berry

Rewards: Greavard encounter, 20x Great Ball, 1000x Stardust

Halloween Timed Research - Step 3 of 3

Take 1 snapshot of Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000x Stardust

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000 XP

Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000x Stardust

Rewards: Greavard encounter, 5x Ultra Ball, 3x Pinap Berry

Players can check out our Halloween 2023 Part 2 guide to learn everything that the event has in store.