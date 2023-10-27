Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

With the second part of Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 festivities beginning in-game, trainers can now enjoy everything that is on offer, including meeting Mega Banette and Darkrai in raids and Pikachu and Gengar costume debuts. Apart from these, trainers will also be able to participate in an event-exclusive Timed Research questline. Furthermore, the Halloween Timed Research that began in Part 1 will continue to be available.
Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 began on Thursday, October 26, at 10 am local time and will come to an end on Tuesday, October 31, at 8 pm local time. This provides players with ample time to try out everything that is on offer during the event.
Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 Timed Research
The available tasks and rewards for the Halloween 2023 Part 2 Timed Research questline are as follows:
Halloween Part 2 Timed Research - Step 1 of 2
- Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - Trick or Treat Pikachu encounter
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Murkrow encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws - Phantump encounter
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Sableye encounter
- Rewards: Trick or Treat Gengar encounter
Halloween Part 2 Timed Research - Step 2 of 2
- Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - Trick or Treat Pikachu encounter
- Power up Pokemon 3 times - Misdreavus encounter
- Make 10 Great Throws - Phantump encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Trick or Treat Gengar encounter
- Spin 7 PokeStops or Gyms - Noibat encounter
- Rewards: Zorua encounter, 2500x Stardust, 5x Rare Candy
Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Timed Research
Halloween Timed Research began on October 19 and will be available until October 31 in Pokemon GO. The available tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:
Halloween Timed Research - Step 1 of 3
- Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1000x Stardust
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1500 XP
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1000x Stardust
- Rewards: Greavard encounter, 25x Poke Ball, 1000x Stardust
Halloween Timed Research - Step 2 of 3
- Take 1 snapshot of Ghost-type Pokemon - 1500x Stardust
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000 XP
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1500x Stardust
- Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon - 3x Pinap Berry
- Rewards: Greavard encounter, 20x Great Ball, 1000x Stardust
Halloween Timed Research - Step 3 of 3
- Take 1 snapshot of Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000x Stardust
- Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000 XP
- Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000x Stardust
- Rewards: Greavard encounter, 5x Ultra Ball, 3x Pinap Berry
Players can check out our Halloween 2023 Part 2 guide to learn everything that the event has in store.