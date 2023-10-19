Pokemon GO Halloween Part 1 2023 Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The Halloween festivities have begun in Pokemon GO, with Part 1 of the celebrations finally coming online in Niantic's popular AR title. The event marks the debut of Greavard and Houndstone, a Gen IX family from the vast expanse of Paldea. Apart from these debuts, there's a plethora of Ghost-type and Dark-type Pocket Monsters milling around. Players can also participate in event-exclusive Timed Research.

Halloween Part 1 2023 runs from Thursday, October 19, at 10 am local time, to Thursday, October 26, at 10 am local time. This gives trainers around a week to enjoy everything that is on offer.

There are two free and one paid Timed Research questlines for Halloween Part 1 2023. Read on to find out all the details for each of them.

How to complete Pokemon GO Halloween Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The available tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO's Halloween Timed Research are as follows:

Halloween Timed Research - Step 1 of 3

Catch five Ghost-type Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1500 XP

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: Greavard encounter, 25x Poke Ball, 1000x Stardust

Halloween Timed Research - Step 2 of 3

Take one snapshot of Ghost-type Pokemon - 1500x Stardust

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000 XP

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1500x Stardust

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon - 3x Pinap Berry

Rewards: Greavard encounter, 20x Great Ball, 1000x Stardust

Halloween Timed Research - Step 3 of 3

Take one snapshot of Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000x Stardust

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000 XP

Catch one Ghost-type Pokemon - 2000x Stardust

Rewards: Greavard encounter, 5x Ultra Ball, 3x Pinap Berry

How to complete Pokemon GO Spiritomb Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The available tasks and rewards for the Spiritomb Timed Research are as follows:

Spiritomb Limited Research - Step 1 of 1

Earn 1080 Stardust - Misdreavus encounter

Earn 1080 XP - Yamask encounter

Make 108 Nice Throws - Pumpkaboo (Average) encounter

Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Shuppet encounter

Earn 10800 XP - Litwick encounter

Spin 8 PokeStops or Gyms - Gastly encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - Drifloon encounter

Rewards: Spiritomb encounter, 108 XP, 108x Stardust

How to complete Pokemon GO Spooky Pose Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The paid Timed Research costs US$5 and will provide Ghost-type Pocket Monsters like Phantump and Dark-type creatures like Alolan Meowth as reward encounters.

We will update this section with all the available tasks and rewards once they are available.

Details regarding the second half of the Halloween festivities are already available. You can learn more about it in our Pokemon GO Halloween Part 2 guide.