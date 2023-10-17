Pokemon GO: Shiny Phantump and Shiny Trevenant guide

Phantump hit Pokemon GO during part 2 of Halloween 2021, and as celebrations kick off this year, its shiny form will arrive in-game. The Ghost and Grass-type Pocket Monster from the Kalos Region will arrive in its specially colored variant from 10 am local time on October 19, 2023. As a result, Trevenant, Phantump's evolution, will also be available in its shiny form.

For those unsure about finding Shiny Phantump and Shiny Trvenant, this guide covers all relevant details.

How to get Shiny Phantump in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Phatump (Image via TPC)

Wild encounters

Phantump has been available as a wild encounter since its release in 2021. Starting from Part 1 of Halloween 2023, these encounters will have a chance of being shiny.

Phantump will have an increased spawn rate during the season of spooks, marking the perfect time for your shiny hunt. You can also use Incense and move around frequently to keep refreshing the spawns, boosting the chance of running into Shiny Phantump.

Paid Timed Research rewards

Shiny Phantump will be available in an event-special Timed Research. These encounters will have a chance of being shiny. Those who purchase the Ticket of Treats will face even more such encounters.

Research encounters have a higher IV floor of 10/10/10. This increases your chances of finding a Shiny Trvenant with high IVs.

Field Research rewards

Pokemon GO's Halloween event will have event-special Field Research Tasks. Completing some of these will give you Phantump encounters as a reward. If lucky, the critters you find may be shiny. They will also have an IV floor of 10/10/10.

GO Battle League rewards

Phantump is one of the potential encounters whenever you win the third battle in a set after reaching Level 11 in the Pokemon GO Battle League. So far, these encounters were shiny locked, but that may change after the critter's shiny formed is released on October 19.

How to get Shiny Trevenant in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Trevenant (Image via TPC)

Shiny Trevenant can only be acquired by evolving Shiny Phantump. To achieve this, you must feed the base form 200 Candy or trade it with a friend. Note that trading shiny Pocket Monsters counts as special trades and remains limited to one per day. Therefore, to acquire a Shiny Trevenant instantly, ensure you and your friend are trading the same critter.

What are the odds of finding Shiny Phantump in Pokemon GO?

The odds of finding Shiny Phantump are around 1-in-512. Although the general spawn rates are increased during the Halloween festivities, the odds for shiny remain unchanged. To boost your chances, wait for the critter to get its Community Day.