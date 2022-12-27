What are Special Trades in Pokemon GO, and how to do them?

Special Trades in Pokemon GO are simple enough in concept and execution but often elude even the most experienced players. It is even considered by some to be a difficult endeavor, which hinders their Pokedex progress.

Trading has existed since Generation I. It was, in the days of the Gameboy, a tool whose uses were not limited to its in-game benefits. Before the internet became so widely available, it also provided a driving force for players to socialize.

This feature has made its way to Niantic's mobile version of the game. Special Trades are easy, and this article will dissect their usage.

Special Trades are easy to do in Pokemon GO

Niantic’s AR-based game uses the same app version for everyone, irrespective of their phone. So trading becomes even easier if players know at least one more person with a smartphone.

Certain key factors can make trades “Special” in the game. Many are also shocked that Special Trades are only marginally different from regular trades. Receiving or giving away the following kind of Pokemon makes the trade “Special”:

Legendary

Shiny

A new species not in the recipient's Pokedex

A form or variant of a Pokemon the player does not have in their collection (i.e., Unown letters or a specific type of Castform)

Key factors to keep in mind while conducting Special Trades

The process of conducting Special Trades is the same as regular trades. However, it can only be conducted once a day. This can feel a little too restrictive for players looking to complete their Pokedex as quickly as possible. However, this is okay because of another factor one must consider while trading special Pokemon.

The Stardust cost of Special Trades is higher than regular trades. The cost is lowered as players and their trading partners play together to boost their Friendship level.

Niantic claims this ensures that beginners aren’t easily able to get their hands on rare and powerful Pokemon immediately after starting to play the game via Special Trades. If allowed, it would “devalue the hard work of Trainers who have managed to encounter and catch rare or powerful Pokémon,” stated Niantic in a 2018 blog post.

Returning to why restricting Special Trades to one per day might be a good idea. Since players also need Stardust to power up, evolve, and teach their pocket monsters new moves, it would not be wise to spend all of it on trading.

Additionally, certain trades are outrightly banned in the game, such as the trade of Pokemon in the following categories:

Mythical (exceptions: Meltan and Melmetal).

"Slashed" (earned through illicit means such as spoofing or botting).

Current Buddy.

Those defending a gym.

Ones that have fainted or who are not at full health.

Shadow (obtained from defeating members of Team GO Rocket).

Ones that have already been traded.

Moreover, trading unhatched eggs is also prohibited in the game.

Keeping these aspects in mind will help players trade "special" Pokemon with ease. They will also be able to make informed decisions on whether trading is the best way to get the preferred pocket monsters.

