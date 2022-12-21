How to quickly earn Stardust in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

In Pokemon GO, Stardust is one of the most important resources alongside Candy and PokeCoins. It mainly functions around powering up the Pokemon, which is the most crucial part for any trainer. Dealing with the most powerful raid bosses or ranking high in the Go Battle League, none is possible without powering up your fighter.

There are also other uses of Stardust, from Pokemon trading to unlocking the second charged attack. Purification of Shadow fighters, along with changing the forms of certain fighters, all of them cost a significant amount of Stardust.

Pokemon GO players are constantly seen figuring out ways to increase the amount of Stardust they own. There are many ways of doing so, but pulling it off faster than anyone is what matters.

Methods to earn Stardust quickly in Pokemon GO

There are several ways a trainer can get Stardust faster in Pokemon GO, and combining some sleek methods can drastically amplify the quantity. The foremost thing to consider is Star Piece.

A Star Piece is an item that can increase the Stardust rewards by 50% and stays in effect for 30 minutes. The duration can be further elongated during special events, fortifying your chances of earning more Stardust faster than the average rate. The cost per Star Piece is 100 PokeCoins, a very nominal price for the advantage this gives Stardust collectors.

Pokemon GO enthusiasts can stack the effects of Star Piece while collecting Stardust in the game. There is more than one way of obtaining Stardust; the most fruitful is catching a Pokemon. Players are rewarded with 100 Stardust for every Pocket Monster they catch. Stacking the effect of Star Piece will grant 50% more, making it 150 Stardust per Pokemon.

Catching any weather-boosted fighter drops an extra 25 Stardust. Catching a Pichu in rain weather provides 100 Stardust for the catch, with an additional 25 Stardust, totaling 125 Stardust.

Pokemon GO evolution stages can also make a difference in the amount of Stardust. The first stage evolution drops 300 Stardust with an extra 75 weather boost, and the second stage drops 500 with an extra 125 weather boost.

One can also obtain massive amounts of Stardust by hatching eggs in Pokemon GO, mainly concerning walking. Players need to walk a certain distance per egg type.

Walking 2KM earns 400 Stardust

Walking 5KM earns 600 Stardust

Walking 7KM earns 800 Stardust

Walking 10KM earns 1,600 Stardust

Walking 12KM earns 3,200 Stardust

Several Pokemon GO Stardust events and field and special research tasks provide double, triple, and even Quadruple amounts of Stardust. The ongoing Mythical Wishes season also has many upcoming ones. Along with them, many Pokemon provide extra Stardust when caught are listed below:

Paras - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Parasect - 700 Stardust

- 700 Stardust Meowth - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Alolan Meowth - 750 Stardust

- 750 Stardust Persian - 700 Stardust

- 700 Stardust Alolan Persian - 950 Stardust

- 950 Stardust Shellder - 1000 Stardust

- 1000 Stardust Cloyster - 1200 Stardust

- 1200 Stardust Staryu - 750 Stardust

- 750 Stardust Starmie - 950 Stardust

- 950 Stardust Delibird - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Shroomish - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Breloom - 700 Stardust

- 700 Stardust Sableye - 750 Stardust

- 750 Stardust Chimecho - 1000 Stardust

- 1000 Stardust Combee - 750 Stardust

- 750 Stardust Vespiquen - 950 Stardust

- 950 Stardust Audino - 2100 Stardust

- 2100 Stardust Trubbish - 750 Stardust

- 750 Stardust Garbodor - 950 Stardust

- 950 Stardust Foongus - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Amoonguss - 700 Stardust

- 700 Stardust Morelull - 500 Stardust

- 500 Stardust Shiinotic - 700 Stardust

Pokemon GO players can further stack the effects of a Star Piece and weather boost on these fighters. On the sad side, no bonus stardust is provided while catching Shadow Pocket Monsters.

Fortnite players are getting upto 400 free V-Bucks, know more here.

Poll : 0 votes