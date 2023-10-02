Is Ticket of Treats worth buying in Pokemon GO?

With the start of October, the season of spooks will be creeping its way to all commercial products, and Pokemon GO is no exception. This month's Niantic mobile game lineup is dominated by Ghost and Dark-type critters. Guzzlord, Darkrai, Mega Gengar, and Mega Banette are in raids, and Pocket Monsters like Pumpkaboo, Phantump, and Yamask will appear more frequently in the wild. To elevate this experience, the developer has come up with the Ticket of Treats, a paid line of Timed Research, which will give you additional bonuses throughout the month.

Pokemon GO's Ticket of Treats costs US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). The ticket is currently on sale in the game's shop and will be available until 11:59 PM local time on October 29, 2023. There will be a month-long bonus, as well as weekly challenges. Since all the rewards will be part of special Timed Research tracks, you must complete all challenges and collect all the presents before Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time.

This article will go over all the confirmed rewards from this ticket and whether it is worth your money.

All confirmed rewards from Pokemon GO's Ticket of Treats

Month-long bonuses

1.5× additional XP awarded for your first catch of the day

1.5× additional Stardust for your first catch of the day

Ticket of Treats Part 1 (October 5 onwards)

Three Premium Battle Passes

Ticket of Treats Part 2 (October 12 onwards)

One Mossy Lure Module

Additional encounters with Large Size and Super Size Pumpkaboo

Ticket of Treats Part 3 (October 19 onwards)

Two Incubators

Additional encounters with Phantump

Ticket of Treats Part 4 (October 26 onwards)

Three Silver Pinap Berries

Two Super Incubators

Two Rare Candies

Additional encounters with Misdreavus and Phantump

Are Pokemon GO Ticket of Treats rewards worth it?

To start with, additional catch Stardust and XP, even if it is only for the first catch of the day, is a great bonus. The former will add up to give you a substantial boost to your Dust coffers, which will come in handy if you plan on teaching a critter like Shadow Zapdos or Moltres a second Charged Move during the Team GO Rocket Takeover event at the end of the month.

The additional encounters with Pumpkaboo, Phantump, and Misdreavus are some of the least attractive rewards since they will spawn in large numbers throughout the October events in Pokemon GO anyway.

Three Premium Battlepasses, One Mossy Lure Module, Two Incubators, and Two Super Incubators cost around 1200 PokeCoins, which cost US$9.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

Conclusion

If you usually spend money on Pokemon GO, the Ticket of Treats is an excellent investment. Even for players who are free-to-play for the most part, this is a solid chance to get your hands on a few premium rewards at a discount. That said, if you choose not to purchase the ticket, you will not miss out on exclusive features like a new Pocket Monster.