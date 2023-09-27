Pokemon GO leaks suggest the arrival of Cowboy Hat Slowpoke for Fashion Week

Latest Pokemon GO leaks from popular dataminer @pokeminers on Threads suggest that Kantonian Slowpoke will get a special costumed form in the game's upcoming Fashion Week event. The featured version in question will see that creature don an iconic Cowboy Hat. This special item is currently only available to Snorlax after GO Fest 2022.

Fashion Week is a staple Pokemon GO event that usually takes place towards the end of September or early October every year. The event brings many costumed Pocket Monsters to the game and multiple outfit options for trainers.

The October 2023 event schedule that was revealed on the official X (previously Twitter) page of Pokemon GO left "???" for an event that will take place between October 5 and October 9, 2023. This is likely to be the period when this brand-new costumed Slowpoke will be revealed.

Cowboy Hat Slowpoke and its shiny form are expected to come to Pokemon GO soon

Cowboy Hat Slowpoke and its shiny version (Image via Threads/@pokeminers)

The October event marked as "???" could be the Fashion event. However, it could also be the Detective Pikachu-themed event that is speculated to come to Nianitc's AR-based game next month. If the latter is true, you can also expect the Detective Hat Pikachu and its shiny variant, one of the rarest shinies in this title, to make a comeback.

Irrespective of what event introduces Cowboy Hat Slowpoke, it will be a lovely addition to the game's long line of costumed critters. It's worth noting that the only costume Slowpoke had was from the New Year's 2021 and 2022 event. For players interested in shiny hunting, the exclusive version of Cowboy Hat Slowpoke will be available during the next Fashion Week.

Usually, critters with special costumes retain the same when they evolve. Therefore, you may get your hands on Cowboy Hat Slowbro or Slowking if you choose to evolve this costumed critter.

October is going to be packed with events — with Timberr as the star of Community Day, Guzzlord getting its shiny release, and more Paldean monsters expected to arrive in Pokemon GO.