With Halloween 2023 Part 1 beginning in Pokemon GO in a few hours, Niantic has revealed all relevant information regarding this event's Part 2. The latter half of the festive celebration will see the return of a fan-favorite Pocket Monster with a shiny surprise. Moreover, Part 2 will include a couple of costumed debuts, interesting wild encounters, and plenty more.
Halloween 2023 Part 1 is also going to see the introductions of Greavard and Houndstone. Season of Adventures Abound has already debuted a number of Gen IX pocket monsters, and the upcoming events will continue to do the same.
Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 schedule
Halloween 2023 Part 2 will start on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue till Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This provides players with a little less than a week to enjoy everything on offer.
Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 Costume Pokemon debuts
The following costumed Pocket Monster debuts will appear in Halloween 2023 Part 2:
- Pikachu wearing a Tricks & Treats costume [shiny encounter will be available]
- Gengar wearing a Tricks and Treats costume [shiny encounter will be available]
Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 wild encounters
The following Pocket Monsters will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during Part 2:
- Pikachu wearing a Tricks & Treats costume (shiny encounter will be available)
- Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume (shiny encounter will be available)
- Murkrow (shiny encounter will be available)
- Misdreavus (shiny encounter will be available)
- Sableye (shiny encounter will be available)
- Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (shiny encounter will be available)
- Drifloon (shiny encounter will be available)
- Yamask (shiny encounter will be available)
- Zorua (shiny encounter will be available)
- Fennekin (shiny encounter will be available)
- Phantump (shiny encounter will be available)
- Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume (shiny encounter will be available)
- Noibat (shiny encounter will be available)
- Gengar wearing a Tricks and Treats costume [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)
Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 event bonuses
The Halloween 2023 Part 2 event bonuses are as follows:
- Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokemon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.
- Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.
- Costumed Pokemon have a chance to give additional Candy when caught.
- On October 31, costumed Pokemon will have a chance to give Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL when caught.
Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 raids
The following Raid bosses will be available during Halloween 2023 Part 2:
One-star Raids
- Gastly (shiny encounter will be available)
- Misdreavus (shiny encounter will be available)
- Phantump (shiny encounter will be available)
Three-star Raids
- Gengar wearing a Tricks and Treats costume (shiny encounter will be available)
Five-star Raids
- Darkrai (shiny encounter will be available)
Mega Raids
- Mega Banette (shiny encounter will be available)
Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 Field Research task encounters
The following Field Research task encounters will be available from event-themed Field Research tasks:
- Mismagius
- Galarian Yamask (shiny encounter will be available)
- Phantump (shiny encounter will be available)
- Greavanrd (lucky encounter)
Interested readers can check out our Halloween 2023 Part 1 guide to learn more about the first half of the festive occasion.