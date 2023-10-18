Pokemon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Oct 18, 2023 20:04 GMT
Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2
Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 (Image via Niantic)

With Halloween 2023 Part 1 beginning in Pokemon GO in a few hours, Niantic has revealed all relevant information regarding this event's Part 2. The latter half of the festive celebration will see the return of a fan-favorite Pocket Monster with a shiny surprise. Moreover, Part 2 will include a couple of costumed debuts, interesting wild encounters, and plenty more.

Halloween 2023 Part 1 is also going to see the introductions of Greavard and Houndstone. Season of Adventures Abound has already debuted a number of Gen IX pocket monsters, and the upcoming events will continue to do the same.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 schedule

Halloween 2023 Part 2 will start on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue till Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This provides players with a little less than a week to enjoy everything on offer.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 Costume Pokemon debuts

The following costumed Pocket Monster debuts will appear in Halloween 2023 Part 2:

  • Pikachu wearing a Tricks & Treats costume [shiny encounter will be available]
  • Gengar wearing a Tricks and Treats costume [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 wild encounters

The following Pocket Monsters will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during Part 2:

  • Pikachu wearing a Tricks & Treats costume (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Murkrow (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Misdreavus (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Sableye (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Drifloon (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Yamask (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Zorua (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Fennekin (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Phantump (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Noibat (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Gengar wearing a Tricks and Treats costume [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 event bonuses

The Halloween 2023 Part 2 event bonuses are as follows:

  • Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokemon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.
  • Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.
  • Costumed Pokemon have a chance to give additional Candy when caught.
  • On October 31, costumed Pokemon will have a chance to give Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL when caught.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 raids

The following Raid bosses will be available during Halloween 2023 Part 2:

One-star Raids

  • Gastly (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Misdreavus (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Phantump (shiny encounter will be available)

Three-star Raids

  • Gengar wearing a Tricks and Treats costume (shiny encounter will be available)

Five-star Raids

  • Darkrai (shiny encounter will be available)

Mega Raids

  • Mega Banette (shiny encounter will be available)

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 Field Research task encounters

The following Field Research task encounters will be available from event-themed Field Research tasks:

  • Mismagius
  • Galarian Yamask (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Phantump (shiny encounter will be available)
  • Greavanrd (lucky encounter)

Interested readers can check out our Halloween 2023 Part 1 guide to learn more about the first half of the festive occasion.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
