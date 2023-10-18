With Halloween 2023 Part 1 beginning in Pokemon GO in a few hours, Niantic has revealed all relevant information regarding this event's Part 2. The latter half of the festive celebration will see the return of a fan-favorite Pocket Monster with a shiny surprise. Moreover, Part 2 will include a couple of costumed debuts, interesting wild encounters, and plenty more.

Halloween 2023 Part 1 is also going to see the introductions of Greavard and Houndstone. Season of Adventures Abound has already debuted a number of Gen IX pocket monsters, and the upcoming events will continue to do the same.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 schedule

Halloween 2023 Part 2 will start on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue till Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This provides players with a little less than a week to enjoy everything on offer.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 Costume Pokemon debuts

The following costumed Pocket Monster debuts will appear in Halloween 2023 Part 2:

Pikachu wearing a Tricks & Treats costume [shiny encounter will be available]

Gengar wearing a Tricks and Treats costume [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 wild encounters

The following Pocket Monsters will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during Part 2:

Pikachu wearing a Tricks & Treats costume (shiny encounter will be available)

Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume (shiny encounter will be available)

Murkrow (shiny encounter will be available)

Misdreavus (shiny encounter will be available)

Sableye (shiny encounter will be available)

Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (shiny encounter will be available)

Drifloon (shiny encounter will be available)

Yamask (shiny encounter will be available)

Zorua (shiny encounter will be available)

Fennekin (shiny encounter will be available)

Phantump (shiny encounter will be available)

Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume (shiny encounter will be available)

Noibat (shiny encounter will be available)

Gengar wearing a Tricks and Treats costume [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 event bonuses

The Halloween 2023 Part 2 event bonuses are as follows:

Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokemon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Costumed Pokemon have a chance to give additional Candy when caught.

On October 31, costumed Pokemon will have a chance to give Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL when caught.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 raids

The following Raid bosses will be available during Halloween 2023 Part 2:

One-star Raids

Gastly (shiny encounter will be available)

Misdreavus (shiny encounter will be available)

Phantump (shiny encounter will be available)

Three-star Raids

Gengar wearing a Tricks and Treats costume (shiny encounter will be available)

Five-star Raids

Darkrai (shiny encounter will be available)

Mega Raids

Mega Banette (shiny encounter will be available)

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 Field Research task encounters

The following Field Research task encounters will be available from event-themed Field Research tasks:

Mismagius

Galarian Yamask (shiny encounter will be available)

Phantump (shiny encounter will be available)

Greavanrd (lucky encounter)

