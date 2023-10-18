Pokemon GO Halloween GO Rocket Takeover: Schedule, Giovanni's Shadow Regigas, Shadow Lugia Raid debut, and more

As the Halloween festive season gets going in Pokemon GO, trainers worldwide will see another iteration of the GO Rocket Takeover. Niantic recently revealed all the details about the upcoming event, including a change in Giovanni's third Pokemon, a Shadow Raid debut, event bonuses, and 12km egg hatches. GO Rocket Takeover focuses on the nefarious eponymous evil team that constantly plagues players in-game.

These events bring changes to Giovanni's lineup besides introducing new Shadow Pokemon. This article details more.

Pokemon GO Halloween GO Rocket Takeover schedule

The Halloween GO Rocket Takeover event will run from Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This gives players ample time to enjoy everything on offer when the event comes online.

Pokemon GO Halloween GO Rocket Takeover Giovanni's Shadow Regigigas

With a new iteration of the GO Rocket Takeover event, Giovanni will once again refresh his line-up on his quest to thwart players. Halloween 2023 will see the Team GO Rocket Boss bring Shadow Regigigas into the mix as his third Pokemon.

As always, trainers will require a Super Rocket Rader to have a chance of coming across Giovanni. The upcoming event will bring a new Special Research story that will provide them with the radar.

Pokemon GO Halloween GO Rocket Takeover Lugia Shadow Raid debut

Shadow Lugia will debut in the Shadow Raids at Halloween GO Rocket Takeover event this year. Players may also come across the unique shiny variant of Shadow Lugia during these skirmishes.

Shadow Lugia will spawn in Five-star Shadow Raids from Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 10 am local time to Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Halloween GO Rocket Takeover new Shadow Pokemon

The following list of pocket monsters has been turned into their shadow forms by Team GO Rocket. They can be caught by defeating the Team GO Rocket Grunts, with trainers also having a chance to come across a shiny variant.

Shadow Gastly

Shadow Rhyhorn

Shadow Barboach

Shadow Cranidos

Shadow Shieldon

Shadow Drilbur

Shadow Litwick

With Halloween GO Rocket Takeover 2023, Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will also use new pocket monsters in their lineups.

Pokemon GO Halloween GO Rocket Takeover Shadow Raid bosses

The following pocket monsters will spawn in Shadow Raids during the GO Rocket Takeover event:

One-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Gastly

Shadow Grimer [shiny encounter will be available]

Shadow Misdreavus

Shadow Litwic

Three-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Nidorina

Shadow Nidorino

Shadow Golbat

Pokemon GO Halloween GO Rocket Takeover event bonuses

The Halloween GO Rocket Takeover event bonuses are as follows:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Pokemon GO Halloween GO Rocket Takeover 12km egg hatches and Field Research

The following 12km egg hatches will be available during the event:

Larvitar [shiny encounter will be available]

Sandile

Pawniard [shiny encounter will be available]

Vullaby [shiny encounter will be available]

Deino [shiny encounter will be available]

Pancham [shiny encounter will be available]

Salandit

Players will be able to get Mysterious Components by completing Field Research tasks during the event. This item is used to make Rocket Radar, which is integral to the quest to find and defeat Giovanni.