Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos 2023 (Day of the Dead): Schedule, Cempasuchil Crown Cubone debut, wild encounters, and more

Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) will be the first event of November 2023 in Pokemon GO, with trainers getting to catch a unique costumed Cubone that will make its debut. Apart from that, there are event bonuses to enjoy, exciting wild encounters, Incense and Lure encounters, and more. It is no doubt that the upcoming month will start with a fervor.

So, what do we know about Dia de Muertos 2023?

Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos 2023 schedule

Expand Tweet

Dia de Muertos 2023 will run from Wednesday, November 1, at 10 am local time to Thursday, November 2, at 8 pm local time. This gives players two days to come across the special debuts.

Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos 2023 Cempasuchil Crown Cubone and Cempasuchil Crown Marowak

Cempasuchil Crown Cubone and Cempasuchil Crown Marowak will be making their in-game debuts, matching the aesthetics of the event. Players will be able to come across the former in wild encounters, Field Research task encounters, and raids.

Players will also be able to come across Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Cubone, which they can evolve into Shiny Cempasuchil Crown Marowak with 50 Cubone candy.

Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos 2023 event bonuses

The Dia de Muertos event bonuses are as follows:

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for 90 minutes.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for 90 minutes.

2× Catch Candy.

Additional Candy for transferring Pokemon. (exclusive to trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean)

Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos 2023 wild encounters

The Dia de Muertos wild encounters with an increased spawn rate are as follows:

Sunkern [shiny encounter will be available]

Sableye [shiny encounter will be available]

Roselia [shiny encounter will be available]

Cempasuchil Crown Duskull [shiny encounter will be available]

Drifloon [shiny encounter will be available]

Litwick [shiny encounter will be available]

Cempasuchil Crown Cubone [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Yamask [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Phantump [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos 2023 incense and lure encounters

The following pocket monsters will spawn more frequently when Incense and Lure Modules are used during Dia de Muertos:

Sunkern [shiny encounter will be available]

Sunflora

Houndour [shiny encounter will be available]

Sableye [shiny encounter will be available]

Roselia [shiny encounter will be available]

Cempasuchil Crown Duskull [shiny encounter will be available]

Drifloon [shiny encounter will be available]

Cempasuchil Crown Cubone [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Orange Flabebe (lucky encounter)

Trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean will have further pocket monsters during the event when using Incense and Lure Modules.

Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos 2023 Field Research task encounters

The Dia de Muertos Field Research task encounters are as follows:

Sunkern [shiny encounter will be available]

Drifloon [shiny encounter will be available]

Litwick [shiny encounter will be available]

Cempasuchil Crown Cubone [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Alolan Marowak [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos 2023 raids

The following pocket monsters will appear in raids during Dia de Muertos:

One-star Raids

Cempasuchil Crown Cubone [shiny encounter will be available]

Three-star Raids

Azumarill

Umbreon

Hariyama

Bombirdier [shiny encounter will be available]

Five-star Raids

Darkrai [shiny encounter will be available]

Mega Raids

Mega Banette [shiny encounter will be available]

Expand Tweet

Apart from Dia de Muertos 2023, the upcoming month is filled with several events. Check out our Pokemon GO November 2023 content roadmap to learn more about the same.