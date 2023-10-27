Pokemon GO Eerie Echoes Timed Research (Ghost Pose): All tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 has seen Niantic bring several exciting content to the table, including Gen IX debuts and a plethora of Ghost and Dark-type pocket monsters to encounter. Players also get to participate in quite a few Timed Research questlines, both free and ticketed. The Eerie Echo Timed Research falls in the latter category, with the final reward being the Ghost Pose for the trainer avatar.

The Eerie Echoes Timed Research ticket is currently available in the in-game shop for $5 (or its equivalent in the trainer's local currency) till October 30 at 8 pm local time.

The Timed Research expires on Tuesday, October 31, at 8 pm local time. All tasks must be completed, and rewards claimed before that time.

Pokemon GO Eerie Echoes Timed Research

The available tasks and rewards for Eerie Echoes Timed Research are as follows:

Eerie Echoes Timed Research - Step 1 of 4

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Gastly encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Misdreavus encounter

Make 5 Curveball Throws - Litwick encounter

Rewards: Phantump encounter, 5x Silver Pinap Berry

Eerie Echoes Timed Research - Step 2 of 4

Make 2 Curveball Throws - Poochyena encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon - Sableye encounter

Rewards: Phantump encounter, 1x Incense

Eerie Echoes Timed Research - Step 3 of 4

Walk 2 km - Purrloin encounter

Send 5 Gifts to friends - Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon - Umbreon encounter

Rewards: Phantump encounter, 1x Egg Incubator

Eerie Echoes Timed Research - Step 4 of 4

Hatch an Egg - Drifloon encounter

Make 10 Curveball Throws - Yamask encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon - Greavard encounter

Rewards: Trevenant encounter, Ghost Pose for player avatar.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 ran from Thursday, October 19, till Thursday, October 26. Halloween 2023 Part 2 picked up right after and will continue till Tuesday, October 31, at 8 pm local time. The latter also introduced a free Timed Research questline for players to complete.

Niantic has also released the Pokemon GO November 2023 content roadmap for trainers to look through and prepare for. The next month will mark the final leg of the Adventures Abound season, meaning we might see more Gen IX debuts over the coming 30 days.

The developers have already revealed the event details for Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) and Festival of Light.