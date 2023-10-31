5 best Shiny Shadow Pokemon to have in Pokemon GO, as of now

Following the release of Pokemon GO's newest Team Rocket Takeover event, a new wave of Shadow Pokemon has come to the title. These monsters provide a more offensive take on the creatures, influenced by a noticeable increase in their attacking power in exchange for having slightly weaker defenses. While most players use these creatures for their battling capabilities, others opt for a more casual approach when using their monsters.

This leads many players to try shiny hunting these Shadow Pokemon. While every Shiny Pokemon is special in its own way, there are some in the current rotation that players should watch out for.

Top five Shiny Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO for October and November 2023

1) Sableye

Sableye, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can currently receive Sableye as a reward after winning their battle against Team GO Rocket's Sierra. Though Sableye may be underappreciated in the main series, in Pokemon GO, it is one of the best Ghost-types to use in Pokemon GO's competitive Great League. As such, having its shiny form will make it all the better.

Sableye's shiny form is much more noticeable compared to other Shiny Ghost-types. Rather than a deep purple, Sableye's body becomes a bright yellow with some green accents courtesy of the new colors of its gemstones. However, finding one may take some time, as players must first locate and defeat Sierra.

2) Charmander

Charmander, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charmander evolves into the beloved Fire and Flying-type, Charizard. Charizard is arguably one of the most versatile monsters in all of Pokemon GO. It has Mega Evolutions for raiding and attacking gyms, as well as a potent moveset and stats to help it in competitive play. As such, having its shadow variant proves to be incredibly valuable.

Shadow Charmander can be found in one of the male Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO. His team will comprise all three Kanto starters, and players will have an equal chance to get any of the three upon defeating him. Note that a Shiny Shadow Charmander will possess a light yellow hue rather than the species-standard orange.

3) Mawile

Mawile, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not many players will consider Mawile a must-have, especially for a Shadow Pokemon. However, it has carved out a solid niche in the game's Great League. For players who want to try a different Steel-type aside from Galarian Stunfisk or Registeel, Mawile can prove to be a refreshing change of pace while also having the offensive benefit of being part Fairy-type.

Mawile can be found by completing battles against Fairy-type Team GO Rocket grunts. Since these are fairly common NPCs to encounter, players should have no trouble grinding for a Shiny Shadow Mawile. Rather than its black coloring, Shiny Mawile replaces it with a shade of magenta.

4) Dratini

Dratini's Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dratini is one of the most valuable creatures in Pokemon GO, thanks to it evolving into Dragonite, one of the best Dragon-types in the game. Not only is Dragonite amazing in raids, but in gym battles and PvP, too. With bulky stats and decent Dragon and Flying typing, Shadow Dragonite is currently one of the best shadows players can get their hands on.

Finding a Shiny Shadow Dratini can be challenging as the Team Rocket member that carries it, Admin Cliff, requires a Rocket Radar to encounter, much like Sierra. However, if players can find a Shiny Shadow Dratini from their battles, it is worth fully evolving.

5) Lugia

Lugia, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lugia is the best, and arguably the most attainable Shadow Pokemon players can get at the moment. It can be obtained through special Shadow Raids available for a limited time. Completing this raid gives players a chance to catch Shadow Lugia and add it to their collection. By completing these battles, players can earn the chance to find its shiny variant.

Being a Legendary Pokemon already makes Lugia incredibly valuable for any player's Pokemon GO collection. Finding it in its shadow form exponentially adds to its already high value.