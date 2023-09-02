How to Mega Evolve Charizard in Pokemon GO

With news of the next Pokemon GO Community Day Classic spotlighting Charmander, many players have once again become deeply invested in this beloved line of creatures. This, of course, brings some of the attention to Charizard and its two Mega Evolutions. With both being available in the popular mobile game, many trainers will want to know how they can access them.

In addition to wanting to know how they can Mega Evolve their Charizard, many players may be looking to know more about the Fire-type creature and if either of the Mega forms is more powerful than the other. Thankfully, there is a lot of information to go over that can help them in their pursuit to become the best Charizard trainer they can be.

Everything to know about Charizard in Pokemon GO

Charizard as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard is the final evolution of the Charmander line in Pokemon GO. It is a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon.

Charizard, on its own, has many different forms. It is the only creature in the Pokemon franchise to have two Mega Evolutions and its own Gigantamax form.

In terms of its viability in Pokemon GO, Charizard is one of the best creatures players can use in both the Great and Ultra League. While it tends to lack in PvE play, it has two Mega Evolutions to compensate for this. That being said, trainers will need to know how they can Mega Evolve their Charizard once they get one from the Charmander Community Day Classic.

Throughout the event, players will have the chance to earn Charizard Mega Energy via standard play and the completion of missions. They will need to actively participate in the event in order to receive the mandatory Mega Energy to be able to Mega Evolve their Charizard. However, it is unclear as to what particular missions will reward trainers with this energy.

Once players have the required Mega Charizard Energy, they can Mega Evolve their Charizard by going to its status screen from the collection. Once here, they will see that the two Mega Evolution options can be selected. All they have to do is select the desired form and enjoy.

Which Mega Charizard is better in Pokemon GO?

Mega Charizard X as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While many trainers may be expecting a definitive answer, the field of Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO is not as cut-and-dry as it is in the main series. In short, since players can decide what raids and PvE battles they can take in the game, they can edit their party and fill it with creatures that give them an elemental advantage.

For trainers in search of a Fire-type pick to use, Mega Charizard Y is the much better choice. Somehow, Mega Charizard Y has a higher combat power score than its X variant, making it the best choice in situations where Fire-type creatures have the advantage.

Additionally, in exchange for Mega Charizard Y not receiving a type change, Niantic made the decision to give it an extra 34 points in its attack stat.

Mega Charizard X, on the other hand, is much better in Pokemon GO situations where using a Dragon-type pick would be preferred. However, this puts the creature in an interesting situation where it competes with other Dragon-type Mega Evolutions. This has left the Pocket Monster in a half-and-half state where it is really good to use, but there are better choices for certain scenarios.