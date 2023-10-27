All Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

It's best to understand how the franchise designs Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon before knowing the details regarding them in Pokemon GO. The company usually takes inspiration from living and non-living beings. From prehistoric animals to newly discovered ones, they are known to give life to several unique creatures. Dinosaurs are ancient living beings that roamed our earth at one point in time. The company has modeled many in-game critters after these creatures since they typically have a fierce appearance that sits well with the overall aesthetic of the franchise. Some look exactly the same as the dinosaur they are based on, while others are significantly altered.

This is the first reason why Dino-Poke fans like catching these monsters. The second apparent explanation for pursuing the hunt is to collect Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon. The number of historical species available in Shiny variants is relatively low. That being said, this article ranks all Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Ranking Shiny Tyranitar and 11 other Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon in Pokemon GO

11) Shiny Bastiodon

Shiny Bastiodon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Bastiodon is definitely one of the worst Pokemon GO designs among this list of Dinosaur Pokemon. Fans do not hate the work done by the franchise, but they don’t like the structure of the face. Many even believe that it is the ugliest Dinosaur Pokemon in the franchise. However, the body is similar to the Ceratopsian species. This gives trainers and dinosaur enthusiasts one reason to add it to their collection.

The Shiny version of this Dinosaur Pokemon takes inspiration from ancient animals like the Triceratops and Chasmosaurus. These beings existed on earth during the Late Maastrichtian age of the Late Cretaceous period. It is truly mind-boggling that the developers were inspired by these creatures when designing Shiny Bastiodon.

10) Shiny Rampardos

Shiny Rampardos (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Rampardos' Pokemon GO design is quite similar to that of the Pachycephalosaurus dinosaur. This extinct creature has short forelimbs and long hindlimbs, a bump on its head, and a tail equal in length to its hindlimbs. Likewise, this Shiny variant has the same body features, but the company tweaked the design to make it more eye-catching.

The Shiny variant of Rampardos has a highly thick red skull roof with multiple sharp bone-colored points on its head, legs, and neck. Its body is predominantly black, with red stripes on its knees, neck, wrist, and tail. The overall design with such nice coloring gives Rampardos a desirable place in the list of Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon.

9) Shiny Baxcalibur

Shiny Baxcalibur (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO community has several theories about the design of Shiny Baxcalibur. While some fans believe that it looks more like a Spinosaurus, others think it is like a Concavenoator. These two picks narrow things down for collectors, but some community members even believe the company has taken inspiration from Godzilla.

If you glance at this Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon, it has two primary shades throughout its body. The hexagon-shaped ice patches share a cream color, while the body is navy blue. Shiny Baxcalibur’s red quills sprouting from its hand give the design some much-needed contrast.

8) Shiny Meganium

Shiny Meganium (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Only a few fans detest the color combination of Shiny Meganium in Pokemon GO. Most fans choose the Shiny design over the regular one because it is more appealing. While the standard variant has pink flower petals encircling its neck, Shiny Meganium has an improvised shade with orange flower petals, making this design more vibrant and warm.

When you observe this Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon, you might find many similarities with Tropius. The company borrowed ideas from the Sauropoda dinosaur to create Meganium. This quadrupedal animal has a long neck and a long tail.

7) Shiny Lapras

Shiny Lapras (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Lapras is an adorable fan-favorite monster with a unique body design in Pokemon GO that has been a topic of discussion among fans. Some claim that the creature resembles a turtle, while others claim it is more akin to the Loch Ness Monster. Some also speculate that it resembles a combination of a dragon and a sea turtle.

There are multiple assumptions regarding this topic. However, it sure does look like a mix of a Plesiosaur and a tortoise.

In Pokemon GO, this Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon has a purple hide with dark purple spots. It has a long neck like a Plesiosaur and a light brown shell like a tortoise. This design hints that the company is always ready to take inspiration from both historical and modern-day animals.

6) Shiny Aurorus

Shiny Aurorus (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Most of the Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon GO have many similarities with the prehistoric animals. Shiny Aurorus is one Pocket Monster that looks like a creature from the past. It is the counterpart of Tyrantrum, another monster with a dino design. The most captivating aspect of this creature is the color combination. On top of that, its constitution is similar to dinosaurs like the Amargasaurus, Apatosaurus, and Brachiosaurus.

To make this Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon more appealing, the Pokemon GO developers gave this creature light white colored skin with multiple blue marks. Additionally, two sails on its neck increase Shiny Aurorus’s beauty and aesthetic appeal.

5) Shiny Archeops

Shiny Archeops (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Many Pokemon GO collectors were unaware that Shiny Archepos was a Dinosaur Pokemon. For the first timers, it may resemble a combination of a dragon and a bird, but it is actually inspired by the Archaeopteryx dinosaur. This creature is believed to be the earliest of all birds, and the franchise drew inspiration from it to create Shiny Archeops.

Shiny Archeops’s hand is covered with eight green spike-like feathers, sharp claws on both hands and legs, and a long tail with a star-shaped tip. The few key differences from the source are the color combination and feathers on its hindlimbs and forelimbs. This feature makes the Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon a unique critter in this ranked list.

4) Shiny Tropius

Shiny Tropius (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Two types of dinosaurs lived on earth millions of years ago: carnivorous and herbivorous. Pokemon GO has all kinds of species available to collect. By looking at Shiny Tropius, trainers can easily see how it resembles a dinosaur. It is a herbivorous monster with a long neck, giant leaves covering its body parts, and four pillar-like legs.

This Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon has a desert sand shade with green leaves covering its neck. The big leaves on its back allow it to fly and also enable it to throw leaves at the opponent as an attack. Tropius has the appearance of a Sauropoda, a grass-eating creature. Regardless of the modifications to the design, it shares many similarities with the ancient beast.

3) Shiny Tyrantrum

Shiny Tyrantrum (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Jurassic Park movie highlighted the aggressive dinosaur T-Rex multiple times over the years. It remains in the hearts of fans as one of the monstrous animals that tears apart the flesh of other dinosaurs. Pokemon GO Shiny Tyrantrum resembles a Tyrannosaurus Rex, also known as T-Rex. Although the franchise drew inspiration from the dinosaur, they added new details to the design to make it look different.

Shiny Tyrantrum is a massive bipedal Dinosaur Pokemon. Due to its typing, it has the qualities of both Rock and Dragon. With dark blue body coloring, cream-white spots in various parts of its body, and a spiked collar on its neck, this Pokemon looks like a real dinosaur.

2) Shiny Aerodactyl

Shiny Aerodactyl (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Aerodactyl is the first ever Fossil Pokemon in the Pokemon world that resembles both a dragon and a dinosaur. The company modeled this critter using a Pterosaur with various anatomical features of a dragon. Since the franchise drew inspiration from multiple sources to design Aerodactyl, it is hard to tell the exact genus. Both regular and Shiny variants possess incredible design and coloring, making it an easily identifiable monster.

Shiny Aerodactyl has a Japanese name, Ptera, which shows that the franchise found the motivation to name it after Pterosaur. Talking about its design in Pokemon GO, the Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon has a purple body, blue inner wings, sharp incisors, unique legs and hands, and a long tail.

1) Shiny Tyranitar

Shiny Tyranitar (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Let’s ignore the Pokemon GO stats of this Pseudo Legendary Pokemon for one second and appreciate the design of Shiny Tyranitar. Its overall structure is similar to Godzilla while sharing many similarities with the extinct dinosaurs. If you look at its design, there are two primary colors: light brown and purple. The head and the back of Tyranitar have several plates similar to those seen in a Stegosaurus.

The developers have taken inspiration from several myths and ancient beings to create Tyranitar. With a light brown color body, a purple belly, and multiple triangular holes in hands and legs, Shiny Tyranitar is simply astonishing.