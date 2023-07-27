Best moveset for Tyrantrum in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Adventure Week event, taking place from July 27, 2023, to August 2, 2023, will allow trainers to capture Tyrunt. If they do so in sufficient quantities, they'll collect enough candy to evolve it (during the daytime) into Tyrantrum, a Rock/Dragon-type Pocket Monster. This may lead to more trainers using the creature in battles than usual.

If Pokemon GO players want to use Tyrantrum in battles, it's a good idea to outfit it with an optimal moveset. However, depending on which arena Tyrantrum is entering, it may require different moves based on the type of opponents.

If Pokemon GO trainers are searching for movesets to help Tyrantrum succeed in battle, there are a few worth investing in, depending on the battle format.

What is Tyrantrum's best PvE moveset in Pokemon GO?

When battling in PvE, Pokemon GO players tend to have advanced knowledge of what kind of opponent they'll face. This is because raid bosses are shown before a raid begins, gym defenders appear in a lineup before a battle, and Team GO Rocket members have established teams. Since this is the case, trainers can lean into Tyrantrum as a Dragon-type attacker and use it as a counter when needed.

Furthermore, since Tyrantrum is a partial Dragon-type creature itself, it'll receive increased damage output courtesy of the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This makes its attacks, like Dragon Tail and Outrage, even better. Furthermore, the combination of damage, energy generation, and type matchups should give Tyrantrum a solid performance on both offense and defense in PvE.

If Pokemon GO players aren't having much success with Tyrantrum as a Dragon-type battler, they can opt to use attacks like Rock Throw and Stone Edge to make it a pure Rock-type fighter instead.

Recommended PvE moveset for Tyrantrum

Dragon Tail + Outrage

Rock Throw + Stone Edge

What is Tyrantrum's best moveset for PvP in Pokemon GO?

Like many creatures in Pokemon GO PvP, Tyrantrum benefits from using attacks of different types. This is due to the fact that trainers won't know what opponent they'll be up against until the foe appears, so they will want to account for as many type matchups as possible.

Since Tyrantrum naturally benefits from using Dragon and Rock-type attacks thanks to STAB, these should be worked into the moveset. However, trainers will also want to pick up an additional move to improve this Pokemon's type coverage. Of the available moves that Tyrantrum can learn, Crunch strikes an excellent balance between damage and energy cost.

Recommended PvP moveset for Tyrantrum

Dragon Tail + Crunch + Stone Edge

Is Tyrantrum good in Pokemon GO PvP?

While optimizing Tyrantrum's movesets is one thing, just how does this creature stack up in the competitive meta? In most PvP formats, Tyrantrum benefits from a quality maximum Attack IV stat, but it unfortunately doesn't measure up when it comes to its Defense and Stamina categories.

Furthermore, as a Dragon/Rock-type creature, Tyrantrum is weak to six elemental types, making it particularly vulnerable against a wide range of opponents. This includes many types that are popular in the meta in all three levels of the GO Battle League, like Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, and Steel-types.

Tyrantrum can perform in a decent capacity in the Great and Ultra Leagues, but it requires comprehensive team-building to cover its many weaknesses.

Players who don't account for Tyrantrum's flaws with solid and safe switch creatures may end up losing this prehistoric Pocket Monster before it has a chance to get into the thick of things.