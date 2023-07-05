Pokemon GO Gym Defender Tier List for July 2023

Pokemon GO has many gameplay aspects to appeal to every type of player out there. For the competitive hardcore fanbase, the Battle League can make for a fun time. For cooperative players trying something new with friends, Raid Battles are engaging and rewarding. For the territorial few who want to control various points on the map, gyms are the main focus.

Gym gameplay hosts two distinct sides: attacking and defending. Though attacking a gym is a much more engaging process, defense is how players can maintain control of an area for their team and earn some free Pokecoins for their trouble. With this being the case, many trainers aim to defend local gyms controlled by their team even if they do not have an interest in this side of gameplay.

As players can expect, there are some creatures that are more suited for defending gyms compared to others in Pokemon GO. With this in mind, many players may want to know what the best possible defenders are and why they are as strong as they are.

Pokemon GO's Gym Defender Tier List

B Tier

Garchomp, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garchomp, Gyarados, and Dragonite are all key defenders that are given the status of B-Tier defenders. While these creatures are amazing in their own right, they are much better for attacking a gym rather than defending it. Since the name of the game is gym defense, there are simply much better creatures with bulkier stat spreads that can defend much longer than those in the B Tier.

Overall, those in the B Tier are not bad creatures for players looking to defend a local gym, but there are much better uses for these creatures, like attacking or Raid Battling. Other creatures that inhabit the B Tier include Gardevoir, Salamence, and Tyranitar.

A Tier

Snorlax, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Getting into the A Tier, we have some creatures with stamina stats capable of lengthy defense periods as well as being bulky defenders in-battle. As such, this tier is populated by Pokemon GO's best stamina tanks like Snorlax, Drifblim, and Togekiss, respectively.

Unlike those in the B Tier, creatures in the A Tier are ones that are typically the best of the best, with the highest tier comprising creatures that go above and beyond in terms of their qualifications. These creatures also tend to struggle in one area, like their movesets or damage count, as most do not possess a damage-oriented stat spread and tend to focus on stamina.

S Tier

Blissey, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This tier of play holds two of the best defenders in the game. Blissey is one of the best defenders in the game, thanks to it having one of the highest stamina stats in Pokemon GO. Thanks to its large stamina, Blissey can stall out a lot of potential attackers in Pokemon GO, making it the perfect gym defender.

Metagross is the second creature in this tier of play. Unlike Blissey, which can just uber-stall opponents, Metagross can actually be used to defend using its defense stat while also being able to deal a lot of damage thanks to its high stat spread.

Poll : 0 votes