Announced in March 2023, the Project Snorlax campaign, also known as the Project Kabigon campaign, was The Pokemon Company’s third major social media venture. The Project Snorlax manga is a part of this campaign and was released earlier this June. As the name suggests, this campaign centers on the chubby beast Snorlax.

In this article, we examine all details about this manga recently announced by The Pokemon Company.

When is Project Snorlax's Dream Gourmet going to be released?

The Pokemon Company recently announced they are working on a Project Snorlax-related manga called Dream Gourmet. They said that Snorlax’s Dream Gourmet would be themed entirely around food. The fluffy beast Snorlax will be featured as a gourmet chef in this chapter of Project Snorlax.

As part of the campaign, the Dream Gourmet manga will also have merchandise associated with it, most likely available from Pokecenters in Japan. Note that all information about this manga has been gathered from Project Snorlax’s official website.

The artwork was created by the talented Taku Kuwabara. Snorlax’s Dream Gourmet is set to be released in Autumn 2023. As of now, the release is exclusive to Japan.

The artwork features Snorlax lying on its belly while wearing orange headphones. The beast appears to dream about a delicious crab claw soup. We can also see a young girl sitting beside Snorlax and working on a strange computer surrounded by Pokeballs.

She has lavender hair and can be seen wearing spectacles. From how she looks at Snorlax, it can be assumed that the beast drew her attention by making some sort of noise.

It would, however, be disappointing for Pokemon fans outside Japan if they are unable to enjoy the manga. Given that Snorlax is one of the most iconic creatures in the franchise, trainers would love to see it in this new avatar.

That covers everything to know about Snorlax’s Dream Gourmet manga. While a global release currently remains uncertain, fans will hope to get served by Chef Snorlax at some point down the line.

