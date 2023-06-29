5 strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO

With well over 600 creatures in Pokemon GO and counting, not all Pocket Monsters in this title are equally powerful. As many experienced fans will know, what qualifies as "strong" in this game differs. Strength in this franchise is not something that can be measured definitively. With the many different facets of gameplay present in this mobile game, some creatures might be more viable in one compared to others.

Thankfully, there is a group of entities that are consistently used in many different aspects of Pokemon GO, from raids to NPC trainer fights. So what are the five creatures that gamers are recommended to find? Moreover, what makes these picks so unique and special compared to other viable choices?

Pokemon GO's top 5 monsters

5) Metagross

Metagross, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross is a creature in Pokemon GO that is relatively good, regardless of what it's used in. However, where it truly shines is in Raid Battles. This is because Metagross can be a very valuable asset in this segment, thanks to its balanced stat spread and excellent type combination.

Where this Pocket Monster excels in Raid Battle is in its role compression. Where most raider Pokemon are either really good attackers or admirable defenders, Metagross manages to play both roles just as well as other entities.

Thanks to its Steel and Psychic typing, it has tons of passive defense. For those unaware, the former is one of the best defensive typings in this franchise.

4) Blissey

Blissey, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In terms of tanks, Blissey is one of the best in the Pokemon franchise. It is perfect for absorbing damage. From Raid Battles to gym defense, this is one of the tankiest creatures the game has to offer.

Blissey is different from other damage sponges in the franchise because it sports the highest stamina in Pokemon GO. Though it has very little viability in Battle League, this Pocket Monster is still a great choice for the more casual gamer.

3) Machamp

Machamp, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fighting-type Pokemon has become somewhat of a staple in Pokemon GO for both Raid Battles and Ranked Battles. Though many may default to using Lucario or Terrakion, Machamp — especially Shadow Machamp — is still one of the best in terms of raw damage output.

What sets this creature apart from other Fighting Pokemon commonly used by trainers is its much better moveset. Machamp has access to much more powerful Fighting-type moves. This makes it the best choice for players in need of a creature with this typing for the purpose of damage-dealing.

2) Slaking

Slaking, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is one of the few creatures in so powerful in terms of its base stats that it is actively being held back from performing optimally. Slaking has the potential to get the highest max combat power score of all the creatures in Pokemon GO. However, it only being restricted to using the fast attack, Yawn.

Though that leaves this Pocket Monster virtually unusable in Ranked mode, it is the best possible tank to utilize for gym defense. Having such high stats and the best combat power in Pokemon GO, this pick can easily hold down a gym for days with little contest. This makes it vital to have for players looking to grind free Pokecoins.

1) Mewtwo

Mewtwo, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo truly is the ultimate Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. Thanks to Mewtwo's high damage, great offensive typing, and Legendary Pokemon-tier stat spread, players that have this entity can truly do whatever they wish. It performs excellently in Raid Battles, Ranked Battles, NPC Battles, and Gym Battles.

What sets Mewtwo apart from other Legendary Pokemon is the sheer customization players have at their disposal in terms of its moveset. That means this entity can realistically be brought to any situation where it will perform adequately to incredibly well.

