“Luck overload”: Pokemon GO player shares rare Shadow Mewtwo catch

One of the biggest attractions of playing Pokemon GO is the relatively easier access to Pocket Monsters that would be difficult to come by in the main series games. Because of this, players wait for shiny, costumed, shadow, and other alternate forms of creatures to come to the game, and some of them even spend a lot of time and resources to make sure they land the rarest of the rare ones.

Pokemon GO recently added the concept of Shadow Raids as part of a Team GO Rocket takeover event. Creatures like Typhlosion, Beldum, and so on have been appearing in low-tier raids in the event's early days. The main attraction, however, is the five-star raid where the raid boss is Shadow Mewtwo.

When Niantic announced that Shadow Mewtwo will be available in raids from 10 am local time on May 27, 2023 to 8 pm local time on May 28, 2023, players were hoping to encounter one that had decent IVs, was shiny, or if luck favored them, then both. That being said, one Pokemon GO player got really lucky.

Pokemon GO player in Germany catches a Shundo Shadow Mewtwo

While players across the world have been scrambling around their areas, looking to get in as many raids as possible to increase their chances of landing the rare shiny Shadow Mewtwo, or at least one with decent IVs, one player really lucked out in the best possible way.

Reddit user u/maglarius shared his catch on the Pokemon GO subreddit. It was none other than a shundo Shadow Mewtwo. For those unaware of the concept, such Pokemon has a IV-spread of 15/15/15 and is shiny. Both these phenomena exist on their own, and it is quite rare to catch one.

There was an excitement among the community that someone had found such a rare creature. Members of the subreddit came out to congratulate u/maglarius on the catch.

This catch also sparked a conversation about the availability of shundo creatures in the game. There seemed to be a lot of people who have been playing the game for a really long time and have been able to capture rare shiny Pokemon, hundos (which are perfect IV creatures, but not shiny), and even such forms of Shadow Pokemon, but have not encountered any Shiny-perfect IV-Shadow pocket monsters.

Coming across a creature like this is a matter of luck, but it also requires a fair amount of dedication and hard work. u/maglarius made a list of the shundo Pokemon they have encountered in the game, which is fairly long.

This shows that although it is difficult, catching such creatures in the game is not impossible. After all, their rarity is what makes them so coveted.

Poll : 0 votes