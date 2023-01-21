"Rarest Pokemon ever?": Pokemon GO player catches a unique Galarian Moltres

As many experienced Pokemon GO players are aware, the Galarian Bird trio are the hardest creatures to catch out of all those that spawn in the wild. This has led to many players grinding for days, weeks, or even months just for the chance to find these monsters out in the wild. The fact that these beasts are also quick to flee makes getting them even more challenging.

What makes these creatures so hard to catch is the small window of time where they can spawn. Each member of the Galarian Bird trio can only spawn for 15 minutes per day after the player uses their charge of the Daily Adventure Incense item. However, just because someone can find and catch one of these Legendaries doesn't mean they have luck on their side.

In the case of one particular Pokemon GO player, finding their Galarian Moltres seems to be a cruel joke. But what could have possibly gone so wrong with finding a Legendary Pokemon?

Reddit Reacts to the worst possible Galarian Moltres in Pokemon GO

User NFCG on the official Pokemon GO subreddit was the unfortunate player to experience a cruel play of fate following the encounter with their Galarian Moltres. After what can only be assumed to be days of grinding to not only find one of these birds, but to catch one as well, the player eagerly checked their new companion's stats.

For those who may not know, IVs are one of the many defining attributes in Pokemon GO that determine a creature's base stats. These values correlate to the three main stats: Attack, Defense, and Stamina. While every critter has base values for what these stats can be at a minimum, IVs are slight modifiers that determine how much these numbers grow as the creature powers up.

With how many countermeasures Niantic has in place for creatures, especially Legendaries, in Pokemon GO to have decent IVs at the very least makes the original poster's scenario all the more devastating. The Galarian Moltres they spent all the time getting has no IVs at all, making it the weakest form of the Pokemon to ever be reported in the mobile game.

While definitely not the rarest creature in Pokemon GO, NFGC's Galarian Moltres has definitely garnered a fair bit of attention due to the sheer misfortune of the situation. All that hard work they put towards grinding for such a rare Pokemon only for it to be absolutely unviable in any type of battle they would try to enter it in.

What led to this trainer having such poor luck ties into how the Galarian Birds are encountered in Pokemon GO. As many players may know, Legendary Pokemon are typically encountered through Raid Battles, which have a cap on how low a boss' IVs can be.

Since the Galarian Birds are found through wild battles, this limitation does not apply, meaning they can have IVs much lower than other standard Legendaries.

Since every wild Pokemon has their stats rolled at random from values between zero and fifteen, it is an unfortunate truth that there are times when this sort of thing will happen. Thankfully, NFGC seems to be content with their new companion, being happy to just have such a rare creature in their Pokedex.

