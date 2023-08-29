All Shiny Eeveelutions in Pokemon GO, ranked from worst to best

Getting all the Shiny Eeveelutions is difficult in Pokemon GO because of their rarity and evolution method. A few tips and tricks can help trainers improve their chances of encountering them. Though players can use a nickname trick to get the desired Eeveelutions, they can only use it once. This trick works for both the original and the shiny forms, but one needs to realize the importance of it. For instance, those who use the nickname "Sparky" to get Jolteon cannot use it again to get Shiny Jolteon.

Although there are eight Shiny Eeveelutions in the mobile title, it is time-consuming to encounter them all. The developers at Niantic usually use events to feature some of them, but to encounter others, trainers must meet various in-game challenges. Here is the list of all the ranked Shiny Eeveelutions based on their design, coloring, and appeal in Pokemon GO.

Shiny Sylveon and seven other Shiny Eeveelutions in Pokemon GO, ranked

8) Shiny Leafeon

Shiny Leafeon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Shiny form of Leafeon debuted when the Pokemon GO Lure Module was released as an evolution method on May 17, 2019. Since hunters can only get Shiny Leafeon using a Lure Module, introducing a new in-game item reduced the hassle significantly. The technique is still the same today. So, those who want to catch this Shiny Eeveelution must gather 25 Candies and a Mossy Lure Module to start the evolving process.

Despite having a unique body design, features, and attractiveness, Shiny Leafeon fails to impress hunters because of its color scheme. For beginners, its appearance may deceive them as both forms look identical and share similar coloring in Pokemon GO. It has a green leaf-like tail with many green sprouts resembling leaves in its legs, chest, and back. Looking at its design and hue, one can quickly know that this Shiny Eeveelution falls under the Grass-type category.

7) Shiny Flareon

Shiny Flareon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Shiny form of Flareon has a unique body design, feature, and stance that separates itself from other Shiny Eeveelutions. When Pokemon GO players look at it for the first time, they may find the posture identical to a dog. Furthermore, the original variant primarily focuses on an orange scheme, while the shiny emphasizes yellow body coloring. The tuft on its head, bushy tail, and mane around its neck have cream coloring. Although this Shiny variant is slightly better than Shiny Lefeaon in terms of colors, it cannot match its design.

Shiny Flareon was released in Pokemon GO at the beginning of the Community Day event on August 11, 2018. Shiny collectors were allowed to catch Eevee and evolve it into Flareon during the event. They also had a chance to evolve it into other featured monsters: Vaporeon, Jolteon, Espeon, and Umbreon. However, those who want to capture it now can use the nickname trick and collect 25 Eevee Candy to start the evolution.

6) Shiny Espeon

Shiny Espeon in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Of all Shiny Eeveelutions, Shiny Espeon's body coloring and design are entirely unique in Pokemon GO. Players who look at it from afar may identify it as an alien since the body has a dark green hue. The original form has a light purple fur, large ears, and a tail that splits into two at the end. It also has a red gem embedded in its forehead. The Shiny form of Espeon has all these body features, so those who like the green color more can choose it to evolve first.

Pokemon GO debuted the Shiny variant of Espeon at the start of the Community Day event on August 11, 2018. The developers allowed fans to encounter Shiny Espeon for the first time by evolving their Shiny Eevee. Since evolving the first-stage monster was the only way to get this Shiny Eeveelution, they had to meet many in-game conditions. Fans had to make it a Buddy Pokemon, collect 25 Candy, walk for 10 KM, and evolve it during the daytime.

5) Shiny Jolteon

Shiny Jolteon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The eighth Pokemon GO Community Day event, held on August 11, 2018, debuted the Shiny variant of Jolteon. Through this occasion, Niantic allowed hunters to catch Shiny Eevee and evolve it into Shiny Jolteon. The event also increased the Evolution Pokemon's spawn rate, helping collectors gather the required Candy to evolve it. This monster does not need other in-game resources like the Lure Module to start the evolving process. One can feed 25 Candy and get the job done.

Shiny Jolteon's body design is better than Shiny Espeon's due to its constitution and shade in Pokemon GO. The original variant of Jolteon has a yellow body coloring, spiky furs pointing backward, and a white ruff that covers its neck. Though Shiny Jolteon's body coloring is green, both forms share many shade similarities. For instance, both have the interior of their ears colored black. These are some of the reasons why hunters prefer getting their hands on this Shiny Eeveelution.

4) Shiny Glaceon

Shiny Glaceon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Players can ensure they caught a Shiny Glaceon or a standard one by spotting the critter's light-blue-colored teal crest. The original version in Pokemon GO has a blue-colored teal crest. The design of this Shiny Eeveelution is unique and creative, making it one of the most attractive monsters in the game. Though both variants sport almost the same color, their design makes them a must-have mon. However, these characteristics do not affect the fan following because the collectors have their own reasons to chase it.

The Shiny variant of Glaceon debuted along with the launch of Lure Module as an evolution method on May 17, 2019. This opportunity gave fans a cause to add another Shiny Eeveelution to their Pokedex. One could trigger the evolution during the debut period by collecting 25 Candy and placing a Pokemon GO Glacial Lure Module in a Pokestop. However, those who did not have the module couldn't evolve it.

3) Shiny Vaporeon

Shiny Vaporeon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO Community Day event on August 11, 2018, debuted the Shiny variant of Vaporeon. Through this event, players were given a three-hour window to encounter the Evolution Pokemon, but only the lucky ones found Shiny Eevee. Collecting 25 Eevee Candy allowed hunters to start the evolution process. This method is still applicable today, and those who want to encounter this Shiny Pokemon must meet the abovementioned requirements.

Shiny Vaporeon is a mono Water-type Pokemon from the Kanto region in Pokemon GO. By distinguishing the color pattern, one can quickly tell they caught a Shiny version. If they encounter a light blue body color, it's an original form, whereas if it shows purple coloring, it is shiny. That said, this counterpart has captivated millions of hearts with its design, color selection, and rarity.

2) Shiny Umbreon

Shiny Umbreon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The more you stare at the Shiny version of Umbreon, the more pleasing it gets in Pokemon GO. The differentiating factor that separates the counterpart is the blue band on its tail and ears and the blue rings on its forehead and legs. This new color scheme changes its appearance, making Shiny hunting a more fulfilling experience. Though the eye color of the standard version is crimson, Shiny Umbreon has a yellow eye shade, further increasing the intensity of the eye.

Shiny Umbreon debuted at the beginning of the Pokemon GO Community Day on August 11, 2018. The occasion boosted Eevee's spawn rate, allowing hunters to catch up to its shiny rate. However, even after catching this Shiny Eeveelution, they had to make it a Buddy Pokemon and walk 10 KM. Furthermore, they had to feed it 25 Candies and evolve it at night.

1) Shiny Sylveon

Shiny Sylveon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Shiny version of Sylveon debuted at the beginning of the second part of Luminous Legend Y on May 25, 2021. Pokemon GO Players had the opportunity to use the nickname trick for the first time on this Fairy-type vanquisher of darkness. The event also introduced a new evolution method for Sylveon, where they had to earn 70 Buddy Hearts. However, hearts collected before the event didn't apply because the occasion restricted previously earned hearts.

The original form of Sylveon is attractive, but it can't match its shiny form in Pokemon GO in terms of cuteness and appeal. Identifying this Shiny Eeveelution gets easy when players glance at its light blue ears and legs. However, the body coloring is similar in both forms. The most enticing aspect of both variants is the eyes: the standard variant has light blue eyes, whereas the shiny one has pink-colored eyes.