How to get all Eeveelutions in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

With Eevee being in the limelight for Pokemon GO's next Spotlight Hour event, trainers around the world are looking to add the creature and its many evolutions to their collections. However, with all the new players constantly flooding the game's servers, many trainers may not know how to get them all quickly.

While there are several ways to obtain these creatures quickly, not every player will know about them. Many trainers will need a quick refresher on how they can evolve their Eevee. So, what do players need to know before they attempt to fill their collection with each of Eevee's evolutions?

Everything players should know about evolving Eevee in Pokemon GO

Eevee and most of its evolutions, as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The easiest Eeveelutions to get in Pokemon GO are the original versions: Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon. These creatures debuted alongside Eevee in the first generation of the franchise. As such, they have been in Pokemon GO the longest. The only thing that players need to evolve their Eevee into one of these three forms is 25 Eevee candies.

To influence which of the three forms their Eevee will evolve into, trainers can use the nickname trick. To evolve Eevee into Vaporeon, players can nickname it Rainer. To evolve it into Flareon, they should nickname it Pyro. Meanwhile, to evolve the creature into Jolteon, it should be nicknamed Sparky. This method only works once per account.

The next two Eeveelutions that players will encounter are the Johto-native Umbreon and Espeon. Debuting in the second generation of the franchise, these creatures were implemented into the series to take advantage of the game's new day-night cycle. As such, they evolve at different times of the day.

To evolve them normally, players must walk with an Eevee registered as their Buddy Pokemon for 10 kilometers. A total of 25 Eevee candies are also still required.

Players can either evolve Eevee during the day (for Espeon) or at night (for Umbreon). There are also nickname tricks for these two forms in Pokemon GO. By naming their Eevee either Sakura or Tamao, trainers can bypass the walking stage and evolve their Eevee into either Espeon or Umbreon.

The next two Eeveelutions are Leafeon and Glaceon. To get these two forms, players must evolve their Eevee next to a location under the effects of a Glacial or Mossy Lure Module (Glacial for Galceon and Mossy for Leafeon). They can also name their Eevee either Linnea or Rea to bypass the need for these lures.

Finally, trainers can also choose to evolve their Eevee into Sylveon. This is one of the most grindy evolutions as it requires players to register Eevee as their Buddy Pokemon before grinding 70 friendship hearts with it. This can be done by feeding the creature treats and berries and by walking with it.

Trainers can bypass the friendship step by nicknaming an Eevee Kira before evolving it once per Pokemon GO account.

