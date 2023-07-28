5 most unique Fossil Pokemon designs of all time

Pokemon players can identify Fossil Pokemon from their name, origin, and design. The easiest way to recognize them is by their names, but their design also plays an important role. Fossil Pokemon are prehistoric creatures with layouts dating back to ancient times. These ancient creatures lived in the Pokemon world before the first generational fighters, and their designs are rarer compared to any living Pokemon.

Fossil Pokemon have unusual features, appearance, body structure, and coloration. Their designs share many similarities with some of the living earthly creatures and extinct ones. That said, here is the list of the five most creative Fossil Pokemon designs of all time.

Lileep and four other Fossil Pokemon with most distinct designs of all time

1) Kabutops

Kabutops's weight is 40.5 kg (89.3 lbs) (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although the Fossil Pokemon Kabutops possesses great battle capabilities, it has a cool design to its name. This ancient creature features a special two-color combination of brown and light gray. Its design is similar to that of a living creature, the Horseshoe crab. Kabutops has a unique body design with a completely different head, upper and lower body.

Its head is flat and half-circular, pointy at the end, and has two small eyes on the front. The abdomen and chest are light gray, whereas its entire body shares brown coloration. The Pokemon's forearms have sharp scythes, and its back has three flat spines on each side with a flat, pointed tail. Compared to its body size, its legs are thin with two large claws.

2) Shieldon

Shieldon's weight is 57.0 kg (125.7 lbs) (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shieldon is a dual Rock and Steel-type prehistoric pocket monster introduced in the fourth generation. This pocket monster boasts great defense compared to its attack and stamina power. However, players prefer keeping this in their Pokedex because of its legacy and design. Its design is simple yet attractive, and its color combination makes it appealing and desirable.

The main center of attraction is its head, and its name, "Shieldon," perfectly suits its appearance. This ceratopsian-like reptilian creature has a small yellow body, while its dark-gray head is enormous. It has a white hump on its back with white toes, brows, and a white rim on its black snout. The overall design of Shieldon makes it strong when the attack is from the front. However, it is more vulnerable when attacked from the back.

3) Lileep

Lileep's weight is 23.8 kg (52.5 lbs) (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lileep is a Fossil Pokemon initially found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). It has a unique design where trainers who see it for the first time may confuse its body for its head. Lileep's design confuses enemies and lures them by waving its tentacles. A yellow stem separates its entire body into two distinct parts. The upper part is its head, while the lower comprises the main body.

The Fossil Pokemon, Lileep, has four color combinations: Black, Yellow, Pink, and Purple. The upper body includes eight dark-tipped, pink-petal tentacles attached to the head. On the central part of its head, there is a pitch-black figure with two glowing yellow eyes. There are two yellow eyespots on the remainder of its head which at first glance may confuse enemies as its eyes. Its body is purple and semi-spherical, with four small stubby roots helping it anchor firmly to the rock.

4) Anorith

Anorith's weight is 12.5 kg (27.6 lbs) (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Anorith is a dual Rock and Bug-type Fossil Pokemon found in the Hoenn region as a third-generation fighter. If we look at its body structure, it is more of a Bug-type rather than a Rock-type. Its complex design has several color combinations spread throughout its body. One who sees it may consider its two red, teardrop-shaped markings as its eyes. But upon close look, its eyes are located at a stalk that is extended from either side of its head.

This Fossil Pokemon is a greenish-gray arthropod pocket monster resembling an Anomalocaris. It has an X-shaped mouth and is mainly protected as it is on the underside of its torso. Also, its claw is uniquely placed beneath its head, which can be an effective weapon to attack or capture prey.

5) Tirtouga

Tirtouga's weight is 16.5 kg (36.4 lbs) (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tirtouga is a Fossil Pokemon discovered in the Unova region. This monster resembles a baby leatherback sea turtle and shares many similarities in terms of design. It has three color combinations: Black, Blue, and White. The eyes, serving as the only body part with white pigment, create a contrast against the black and blue coloration that covers the rest of its body.

Tirtouga's whole body is Blue except for its shell and a black spot near the edge of both flippers. The black shell on its body is designed to protect itself from enemies' threats and has six circular indentations. There is also a black upper beak and a light blue patch underneath its eyes.