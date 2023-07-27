Best moveset for Kabutops in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is back with its annual Adventure Week event. The event celebrates Fossil Pokemon from all generations of the main series titles. In 2023, Adventure Week will last from 10 am on July 27 to 8 pm on August 2. Over the course of this week, players will encounter large numbers of Fossil-based Rock-type Pocket Monsters in the game. Kabutops is one such creature that will be highlighted during the event.

Kabutops is available directly through Field Research encounters during Adventure Week 2023 in Pokemon GO. You can also evolve Kabuto caught from Wild Encounters to get your hands on Kabutops.

Once you have a Kabutops of your own, you would want to know what the best moveset for the creature is when it comes to PvP and PvE battles. This article has all the answers to such queries.

Best Kabutops PvP moveset in Pokemon GO

Kabutops in the Pokemon Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kabutops' best moves in PvP battles involve a Fast Attack that does a solid amount of Damage while generating energy quickly. When it comes to Kabutops' best Charged Attack, you should go for one move that charges quickly while doing as much damage as possible. The second move should do heavier damage at a higher energy cost.

You should also consider if the attacks Kabutops can learn give it the benefit of the 'same type attack bonus' (or STAB).

Based on this, the best Fast Attack for Kabutops is Mudshot. The move does 8.3 damage per second (DPS) while generating 11.7 energy per second (EPS). This Ground-type Attack is a solid coverage move against opposing Steel and Electric-type Pokemon, which pose a threat to Kabutops.

The critter gets an alternative option in Waterfall, which gets the benefit of STAB and does heavy damage. But with only 6.7 EPS, it will take an eternity to get to Charged Attacks with it.

For the first Charged Attack, Ancient Power is the way to go since it does 24 DPS while consuming only 9.4 EPS. The other option is Water Pulse, which does little damage compared to the energy consumed.

The second Charged Attack on Kabutops should always be Stone Edge, one of the most powerful Rock-type attacks in Pokemon GO. While it consumes 43.5 EPS, it also deals 52.2 DPS.

Best Kabutops PvE moveset in Pokemon GO

Kabutops in the Pokemon Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For Gym and Raid Battles, the best moveset for Kabutops should include moves high on damage output since you don't need to bother about energy generation as much as in PvP battles.

Therefore, Waterfall is the best Fast Attack for Kabutops owing to its massive damage output. In terms of Charged Attacks, Stone Edge does heavy damage. You can also have Water Pulse as a second Charged Attack option for better coverage.

Is Kabutops good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Adventure Week 2023 (Image via Niantic)

Kabutops is a Water and Rock-type Pokemon. In Niantic's mobile game, it is weak to Grass, Fighting, Electric, and Ground-type attacks. At the same time, it resists, Normal, Flying, Poison, Ice, and Fire-type moves.

On paper, this is not the worst combination of elemental types. In practice, to say Kabutops is a mediocre choice in Pokemon GO PvP would be generous.

According to PvPoke, it ranks #570 in the Open Great League, which is abysmal, to say the least. In more specialized cups, such as the Fossil Cup, it ranks #174, which also leaves you with many better options to go for.

While it might not be a viable option for PvP, Kabutops, especially its shiny version, can be a great addition to your Pokemon collection.