Is Shiny Kabutops available in Pokemon GO?

Adventure Week 2023 is Pokemon GO's latest event. It will last from 10 am local time on July 27, 2023, to 8 pm local time on August 2, 2023. The event celebrates Rock and Fossil-based Pocket Monsters from the franchise. Over the course of this week, all Fossil Pokemon from Generation I to Generation VI of the main series game will be spotlighted. Kabutops is among the coolest-looking critters from this lot.

One of the original Fossil Pokemon hailing from the Kanto Region, Kabutops has a distinct shiny version as well. As a result, Pokemon GO players might want to know if they can get their hands on a Shiny Kabutops in the game. While the answer to the question is yes, the process is slightly more complex.

Evolve shiny Kabuto to get Shiny Kabutops in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/adventure… pic.twitter.com/34c4PPOVxB The time for exploration is here—Adventure Week returns July 27. Get ready to catch and hatch your favorite ancient Pokémon!

According to the official announcement on the Pokemon GO website, Kabutops can be directly caught only through Field Research encounters during Adventure Week 2023. Kabutops encountered through this process cannot be shiny.

Luckily for players, Kabuto, the previous evolutionary stage, will also be abundantly available during the event. Kabuto, unlike Kabutops, can be found in its shiny form. Therefore, all players need to do to get their hands on Shiny Kabutops is to find a Shiny Kabuto and evolve it.

Best way to get Shiny Kabutops in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Kabutops (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shiny Kabuto will be available in Pokemon GO as a wild encounter during Adventure Week 2023. To catch it, all you have to do is walk around the overworld and wait for one to turn up. You can use items like Golden Razz Berries to increase your chances of catching the critter and to make sure it doesn't run away.

You can use an Incense to increase the number of spawns in your proximity. This can be very helpful while shiny hunting because shiny Pokemon are extremely rare encounters.

Shiny hunting can be a rigorous and time-consuming process. Using the auto-catch method on the Pokemon GO Plus or Plus+ can help you save some time, and if you are lucky, you might catch some shiny critters, including Shiny Kabuto.

To evolve Kabuto into Kabutops, you need 50 Kabuto Candy. Since each catch gives you three Candy, you must catch 17 Kabuto to have enough Candy to evolve it into Kabutops. This process can be expedited using Pinap Berries, which double your earned Candy when used in an encounter.

You can also Mega Evolve a creature like Tyranitar (which is making its debut during Adventure Week 2023) to get extra Candy when catching a Rock-type Pokemon like Kabuto.

