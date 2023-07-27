Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2023 Collection Challenge: Tasks and rewards

With the latest iteration of Pokemon GO Adventure Week coming online worldwide, several in-game items and mechanics await players for the next few days. The offerings include paid and free Timed Research questlines, event-themed Field Research tasks, and a Collection Challenge. Most of these revolve around rewarding trainers with Tyrunt and Amaura encounters.

Beginning Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 am local time, Adventure Week 2023 will run until Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8 pm local time. During this period, players can encounter Mega Tyranitar and Regidrago in their respective Raid tiers.

How to complete Adventure Week 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO: Tasks and rewards

Fossil Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are four different Collection Challenges included in Adventure Week 2023 in Pokemon GO involving various Fossil Pokemon. The available tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:

Pokemon GO Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Dome and Helix

Catch a Kabuto

Catch a Kabutops (Evolve Kabuto into Kabutops)

Catch an Omanyte

Catch an Omastar (Evolve Omanyte into Omastar

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Tyrunt encounter

Pokemon GO Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Root and Claw

Catch an Anorith

Catch an Armaldo (Evolve Anorith into Armaldo)

Catch a Lileep

Catch a Cradily (Evolve Lileep into Cradily)

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Amaura encounter

Pokemon GO Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Skull and Armor

Catch a Shieldon

Catch a Bastiodon (Evolve Shieldon into Bastiodon)

Catch a Cranidos

Catch a Rampardos (Evolve Cranidos into Rampardos)

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, Tyrunt encounter

Pokemon GO Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Cover and Plume

Catch an Archen

Catch an Archeops (Evolve Archen into Archeops)

Catch a Tirtouga

Catch a Carracosta (Evolve Tirtouga into Carracosta)

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, Amaura encounter

Tyrunt in Pokemon Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The evolution requirements for the aforementioned pocket monsters are as follows:

Evolving Kabuto into Kabutops needs 50 Kabuto candies

Evolving Omanyte into Omastar needs 50 Omanyte candies

Evolving Anorith into Armaldo needs 50 Anorith candies

Evolving Lileep into Cradily needs 50 Lileep candies

Evolving Shieldon into Bastiodon needs 50 Shieldon candies

Evolving Cranidos into Rampardos needs 50 Cranidos candies

Evolving Archen into Archeops needs 50 Archen candies

Evolving Tirtouga into Carracosta needs 50 Tirtouga candies

During the Adventure Week 2023 event, the pocket monsters for the Collection Challenge can be found in the following ways:

Omanyte - Wild encounter

Kabuto - Wild encounter

Lileep - Wild encounter,

Anorith - Wild encounter

Cranidos - Wild encounter

Shieldon - Wild encounter

Tirtouga - Wild encounter, 7 km egg hatch

Archen - Wild encounter, 7 km egg hatch

Armaldo - Field Research task encounter

Omastar - Field Research task encounter

Kabutops - Field Research task encounter

Cradily - Field Research task encounter

The Adventure Week 2023 free Timed Research questline features a branching option for trainers to choose whether they want exploration-based or research-based tasks. The rewards involve encounters with Tyrunt and Amaura.