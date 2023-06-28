How to get Tyrunt and Tyrantrum in Pokemon GO

Fossil Pokemon are some of the most unique and interesting creatures in Pokemon GO. According to lore, they are revived from fossils through a restoration machine, making them the original Paradox Pokemon in a sense. However, catching these Pocket Monsters in Niantic's mobile game is even harder than in the main series.

Tyrunt and its evolution, Tyrantrum, are some of the most beloved Fossil Pokemon out there. These creatures take inspiration from the king of the lizards itself, the T-Rex, and many players want to add them to their collection.

However, given how rare these creatures are to find in the wild, trainers may need some tips on how they can more easily get their hands on them.

So, what should players keep in mind if they want to obtain Tyrunt and its evolution in Pokemon GO?

How to find Tyrunt and Tyrantrum in Pokemon GO

When looking for creatures in Pokemon GO, there are many general tips that players should keep in mind. The first and arguably the most overlooked is the weather. Much like the main series, the climate of a given area ties directly into the Pocket Monsters that spawn there.

In the case of Tyrunt and Tyrantrum, they have the highest chance of spawning in either partly cloudy or windy weather. This is due to their elemental typing of Rock and Dragon. For those looking to min-max their hunting efforts, it is highly advised to find areas experiencing these weather effects in-game.

Once trainers find an area with optimal weather in Pokemon GO, the next step is to establish a patrol route using Lure Modules. Patrol routes are typically comprised of a walking route that takes players to around three or four Pokestops.

Using a patrol route not only keeps trainers active for the next step but also allows them to receive the benefits from each Pokestop they mark with a lure. This, in turn, increases the number of creatures that spawn around them.

Finally, players will need to use Incense. These items work very similarly to Lure Modules but attach to the trainer rather than a location. They increase the spawn rate of wild Pokemon for as long as the player remains active.

How to evolve Tyrunt into Tyrantrum

Though possible, it is rare to find a Tyrantrum in the wild outside of events like raids. With this being the case, players looking to get their hands on a Tyrantrum are better off evolving a Tyrunt. Thankfully, this is relatively easy to do as its secondary requirement is very common.

Trainers will first need to secure 50 Tyrunt candies. Once the candies have been obtained, they must wait for the daytime.

When every criterion has been met, players will be able to evolve their Tyrunt into Tyrantrum.

