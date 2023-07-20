All Fossil Pokemon and their prehistoric inspirations

Fossil Pokemon have been a beloved part of the franchise since the onset. They are not found in the wild, as there's a specific method to obtain them. Almost every generation showcases these intricately designed creatures, drawing inspiration from the fascinating and diverse array of organisms that once roamed our planet. An Instagram post from pokefusionz gives us an idea of their design inspiration.

As a result, each translation is characterized by several distinct yet evident features from the original. Let's look at some of these captivating Fossil Pokemon and their prehistoric inspirations.

Original inspiration for all Fossil Pokemon

To encounter these captivating Fossil variants in the games, players usually have to visit specific locations called "Fossil Restoration Laboratories." From thereon, they can choose between different fossilized remains and have them restored into living beings.

The specific critter they receive depends on their chosen fossils, offering an exciting element of discovery and adventure.

1) Aerodactyl - Generation 1

The Rock/Flying Aerodactyl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Among the earliest fossil list lies Aerodactyl, drawing inspiration from the awe-inspiring pterosaur, Pteranodon, a magnificent flying reptile from the Mesozoic Era. With sturdy bodies, elongated tails, and remarkable speed, these creatures were known for their swift flight.

Aerodactyl resembles its real-life counterpart's agility and grace exponentially. Resurrecting this prehistoric flying creature involves using an Old Amber.

2) Omanyte and Omastar - Generation 1

The Rock/Water Omanyte and Omastar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Omanyte and Omastar pay homage to the ancient cephalopod ammonite, fascinating marine creatures that once thrived during the Mesozoic Era. These sea dwellers boasted coiled external shells, with the spiral outer coverings of Omanyte and Omastar reflecting the captivating remains of these prehistoric mollusks. To revive Omanyte, a Helix Fossil is required.

3) Kabuto and Kabutops - Generation 1

The Rock/Water Kabuto and Kabutops (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kabuto and Kabutops derive their inspiration from the long-extinct arthropod trilobite and the enigmatic horseshoe crabs. Trilobites, remarkable marine animals from the Paleozoic Era, donned segmented exoskeletons resembling insects, although they were not related. Kabuto and Kabutops bear striking resemblances to the trilobite fossils' armored bodies. To revive the former, a Dome Fossil is essential.

4) Lileep and Cradily - Generation 3

The Rock/Grass Lileep and Cradily (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Venturing into the Hoenn region, Lileep and Cradily take inspiration from the sea lily, an ancient marine plant that flourished as a filter-feeding ancestor of starfish and sea urchins. Their long, feathery arms resting atop their stalks resemble the fossilized remains of these intriguing creatures. To revive Lileep, players must obtain a Root Fossil.

5) Anorith and Armaldo - Generation 3

The Rock/Bug Anorith and Armaldo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Anorith and Armaldo, also hailing from the Hoenn region, pay tribute to the fierce predator Anomalocaris, which once roamed the Cambrian Period. Sporting unusual disk-like mouths with 32 overlapping plates and prominent compound eyes, Anomalocaris serves as the inspiration for these creatures' Rock/Bug typing and lobster-like appearance. To revive Anorith, a Claw Fossil is required.

6) Cranidos and Rampardos - Generation 4

The Rock type Cranidos and Rampardos (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cranidos and Rampardos bear a striking resemblance to the extinct dinosaur Pachycephalosaurus, known for its dome-shaped head housing a thick skull and a tiny brain. They carry distinctive thick skulls akin to their fossilized counterparts. Notably, reviving Cranidos involves the use of a Skull Fossil.

7) Shieldon and Bastiodon - Generation 4

The Rock/Steel Shieldon and Bastiodon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The designs for Shieldon and Bastiodon were inspired by the extinct dinosaur Chasmosaurus, famous for its immense skull and three prominent facial horns. These pocket monsters showcase bony plates on their backs reminiscent of their fossilized counterparts. To revive Shieldon, a Shield Fossil is necessary.

8) Tirtouga and Carracosta - Generation 5

The Water/Rock Tirtouga and Carracosta (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tirtouga and Carracosta honor the memory of the extinct turtle, Archelon, the largest of its kind. With a distinctively elongated and narrow head adorned with a hooked beak, these critters embody the attributes of birds of prey. Their substantial, shelled bodies recall the fossilized remains of Archelon. To revive Tirtouga, a Cover Fossil must be utilized.

9) Archen and Archeops - Generation 5

The Rock/Flying Archen and Archeops (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Archen and Archeops find their inspiration in the extinct bird Archaeopteryx, a pivotal figure in avian evolution. Retaining features such as teeth, a long tail, a wishbone, a breastbone, hollow thin-walled bones, air sacs in the backbones, and feathers, Archaeopteryx signifies the transition from small carnivorous dinosaurs to birds.

The feathered bodies and long tails of Archen and Archeops pay homage to this remarkable creature. To revive the former, a Plume Fossil is necessary.

10) Tyrunt and Tyrantrum - Generation 6

The Rock/Dragon Tyrunt and Tyrantrum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kalos region introduces us to Tyrunt and Tyrantrum, inspired by the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex, a colossal predator measuring up to 40 feet in length and 12 feet in height.

Boasting massive hind legs and a formidable head adorned with large, serrated teeth, these creatures exude a fearsome aura, mirroring the awe-inspiring nature of their ancient inspirations. To revive Tyrunt, a Jaw Fossil must be utilized.

11) Amaura and Aurorus - Generation 6

The Rock/Ice Amaura and Aurorus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Also from the Kalos region, Amaura and Aurorus draw inspiration from the long-necked dinosaur Amargasaurus, characterized by a double row of spines along its back and elongated neck vertebrae. These creatures boast sails on their backs and long necks reminiscent of their prehistoric counterparts. To revive Amaura, a Sail Fossil is required.

Fossil Pokemon are not only wondrous creatures in the franchise but also an educational gateway to Earth's rich prehistoric history. From ancient flying reptiles to marine creatures and dinosaurs, they provide an exciting and immersive experience, blending real-world paleontology with the imaginative world.

So, embark on your fossil-hunting journey, and let the adventure unfold as you revive these long-extinct wonders.