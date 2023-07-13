When are Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura coming to Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO will have an exciting Adventure Week 2022, where trainers can catch Rock-type and fossil Pokemon. Prepare to capture and hatch your favorite ancient creatures, as they take the spotlight in this thrilling week. Mega Tyranitar will make its grand entrance into Pokemon GO, adding even more excitement to the event.

In addition to increased spawns, there will be shiny variants of these ancient fossil beings. These will include the two Kalos fossils Tyrunt and Amaura for the first time in Pokemon GO.

All you need to know about catching Shiny Tyrunt and Amaura in Pokemon GO's Adventure Week

This Adventure Week in Pokemon GO is scheduled to take place from July 27 at 10 am local time until August 2 at 8 pm local time. During this limited period, trainers will be more likely to encounter shiny fossil Pokemon.

This shiny variety includes the highly-anticipated Tyrunt and Amaura, debuting in Pokemon GO. Make sure to keep catching these fascinating ancient creatures, as luck may be on your side, granting you the chance to encounter multiple shiny variants.

Moreover, prepare to embark on egg-hatching adventures during the event, as Tyrunt and Amaura will also be available from 7km eggs. The fossils hatched from these eggs will have a higher chance of being shiny Pokemon than their wild counterparts. Maximize your chances of obtaining these shiny treasures as you hatch eggs.

Bonus features

During this event, trainers will get extra experience points (EXP) when spinning PokeStops. However, the main highlight lies in the reduced distance requirements for hatching eggs. When placed in incubators, eggs will only need half the usual distance to hatch, providing trainers with a higher chance of encountering shiny variants.

Additionally, completing certain Field Research Tasks will grant trainers the opportunity to encounter these two Pokemon, further increasing their chances of encountering shiny versions. With these enticing features, trainers can look forward to an eventful and rewarding experience.

Timed Research

Kalos fossil Pokemon and their evolution line (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers can unlock event-exclusive Timed Research for US $2 (or its equivalent in your local currency). By completing research tasks focused on exploration, participants can earn two incubators, a Super Incubator, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. These valuable incubators will significantly help you hatch more eggs, enhancing the overall experience.

With the array of tools mentioned, trainers are more likely to discover shiny Tyrunt and Amaura in abundance. Spanning an entire week, this event presents ample opportunities for shiny hunting and expanding your collection.

Eggs offer increased chances of shiny variants, while wild encounters provide a quicker route to success. It is highly recommended to venture out and explore during this event to maximize your shiny-hunting potential.

