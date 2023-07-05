5 glass cannon with high damage potential in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has many different types, each with unique strengths and weaknesses. One type that has gained popularity among players is the "glass cannon." These Pokemon are known for their high offensive capabilities but are fragile and can be taken down quickly. In this listicle, we will walk through five of the many with a high damage potential.

Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of glass cannon Pokemon can help players make more informed choices when building their teams and battling in the game. We've also decided not to include Mega evolutions and shadow variants on this list.

Gengar, Espeon, and three other glass cannons in Pokemon GO

1) Darmanitan - The Blazing Pokemon (Fire)

Darmanitan stands out among non-shadow and non-mega Fire-types in Pokemon GO with its formidable attack stat of 263 and a wide array of potent moves. Due to these qualities, its placement on the DPS list is near the top. However, acquiring Darmanitan can be challenging unless obtained during specific events.

While its performance can be compared to Reshiram's, Darmanitan's lower durability of 114 leads to fainting earlier, resulting in a slightly lower overall performance. Nonetheless, this doesn't imply that Darmanitan is a lousy candidate.

Recommended moveset - Fire Fang and Overheat (14.50)

Types strong against - Grass, Bug, Steel, Ice

Types weak to - Water, Rock, Ground

2) Gengar - The Shadow Pokemon (Ghost/Poison)

Gengar has access to every superior Ghost-type move available in the game. Its exceptionally high attack score of 261 places Gengar high in the DPS charts and delivers outstanding overall performance as a glass cannon. Due to its secondary Poison-type, Gengar is vulnerable to the Psychic-type it is meant to counter, resulting in a subpar performance in situations where total damage output outweighs DPS. Its 149 defensive stats don't help, either.

Furthermore, common gym defenders in Pokemon GO, like Blissey and Snorlax, which are Normal-types, resist Gengar's STAB moves. This creature can secure a place on raid teams against specific bosses to help beat the timer. Additionally, Mega should evolve their Gengar. This takes all the positive attributes and enhances them further.

Recommended moveset - Lick and Shadow Ball (15.63 DPS)

Types strong against - Ghost, Psychic, Grass, Fairy

Types weak to - Psychic, Ghost, Dark, Ground

Recommended variants in battles - Mega Gengar (Attack - 349, Defence - 199, Stamina - 155)

3) Espeon - The Sun Pokemon (Psychic)

Espeon's collection of Psychic-type moves is a valuable advantage, proving useful both in raids and in the early stages of Pokemon GO. When no other counters are available, Espeon reliably counters with an attack stat of 261 but falls short in its defensive bulk with a 175.

Espeon falls significantly behind the dominant forces among the Psychic-type list in Pokemon GO. Nonetheless, it remains an excellent choice for participating in specific Tier 3 solo challenges, allowing trainers to progress significantly.

Recommended moveset - Confusion and Psychic (15.35 DPS)

Types strong against - Fighting, Poison

Types weak to - Bug, Ghost, Dark

4) Rampardos - The Headbutt Pokemon (Rock)

Rampardos possesses impressive statistics in Pokemon GO, with its attack stat coming within 5 points of Mewtwo's. However, what truly sets Rampardos apart is its offensive stats of 295 and the outstanding combination of Smack Down and Rock Slide moves.

This moveset constitutes the ideal STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) for Rampardos, enabling it to achieve exceptional DPS (Damage Per Second) levels comparable to Shadow variants. Undoubtedly, Rampardos stands as an outstanding rock-type attacker in Pokemon GO.

Recommended moveset - Smack Down and Rock Slide (16.21)

Types strong against - Flying, Bug, Fire, Ice

Types weak to - Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass

5) Pheromosa - The Lissome Pokemon (Bug/Fighting)

With an astounding attack stat of 316 and an impressive moveset, the Ultra Beast Pheromosa in Pokemon GO stands unrivaled in terms of DPS. It excels particularly as a Bug attacker, surpassing even Mega Beedrill in sheer power. However, it's critical to note that raid viability cannot be determined solely based on DPS. Pheromosa is fragile with a defense score of only 85, succumbing easily to hits it resists and fast attacks.

Its typing offers few resistances, and due to its secondary Fighting-type, it is vulnerable to Psychic-type opponents. Mastering skillful dodging is necessary to overcome its lackluster durability, although it benefits from Bug Bite's short duration. In short, Pheromosa is undeniably strong, but caution must be exercised when using it in Pokemon GO battles.

Recommended moveset - Bug Bite and Focus Blast (17.28 DPS)

Types strong against - Grass, Psychic, Dark, Normal, Ice, Rock, Steel

Types weak to - Psychic, Fairy, Fire, Flying (x4)

To sum it up, glass cannon Pokemon possess formidable offensive abilities that greatly benefit any player's Pokemon GO team. Nonetheless, their vulnerability requires players to apply strategic tactics when utilizing these creatures. It is recommended to deploy them primarily as attackers rather than defenders.

Players should be ready to swiftly switch them out if their opponents gain the advantage. By comprehending the strengths and weaknesses of these potent yet delicate creatures, players can optimize their battle performance and achieve greater success in Pokemon GO.

