10 best Fire types in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO offers various Pokemon types for players to collect and battle with. Among them, Fire-types exhibit impressive fiery abilities that rival those of other types. Seeing these Fire-types unleash their powerful moves in both player versus player (PvP) and player versus environment (PvE) situations is truly awe-inspiring. They are considered one of the most popular types and show impressive statistics and movesets in Pokemon GO. While there are numerous Legendaries and Megas that are Fire-types, not all of them possess exceptional power.

Therefore, this guide explores the top ten Fire-types renowned for their remarkable strength in the game.

Chandelure, Entei, and eight other Best Fire Types in Pokemon GO

1) Delphox

Delphox - The Fox Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

According to legend, Delphox can achieve a state of focus by gazing into the flame at the end of its branch. This unique skill enables it to gain glimpses into the future. The Fire/Psychic starter can be obtained by evolving Fennekin twice with 125 candies and has a Max CP of 3459 in Pokemon GO.

Best moves for Delphox in Pokemon GO - Fire Spin and Blast Burn (14.10 DPS)

2) Chandelure

Chandelure - The Luring Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

The lost spirits trapped within the eerie flames of Chandelure are condemned to wander aimlessly in this world for eternity. Engulfed by the fiery blaze of this Ghost/Fire-type Pokemon, their spirits are completely consumed. Chandelure is the ultimate evolution of Litwick, requiring 125 candies and an Unova Stone, with a maximum CP of 3695.

Best moves for Delphox in Pokemon GO - Fire Spin and Overheat (15.50 DPS)

3) Moltres

Moltres - The Flame Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Moltres, an extraordinary, legendary bird Pokemon, possesses the incredible power to manipulate fire. Legend has it that when Moltres sustains injuries, it submerges itself in the scorching magma of a volcano to heal itself. Furthermore, its majestic presence is believed to herald the arrival of spring. This formidable Fire/Flying type pocket monster has an impressive maximum CP of 3917.

Best moves for Moltres in Pokemon GO - Fire Spin and Overheat (14.92 DPS)

4) Volcarona

Volcarona - The Sun Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

In ancient tales, Volcarona emerges from a fiery cocoon with the noble purpose of rescuing both people and Pokemon who endure the harsh cold. Its blazing form makes it less favored in hot regions, yet Volcarona is esteemed as a representation of the sun itself in colder climates. This Bug/Fire type mythical evolves from Larvesta, requiring 400 Candies, and possesses an impressive maximum CP of 4106.

Best moves for Volcarona in Pokemon GO - Fire Spin and Overheat (15.10 DPS)

5) Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh - The Rainbow Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

The feathers of Ho-Oh radiate a vibrant spectrum of a rainbow; its hues shift based on the angle of light. It is believed that possessing these feathers brings great joy to those who hold them. This Fire/Flying bird is a Legendary Tower Duo member with remarkable power and a maximum CP of 4367.

Best moves for Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO - Incinerate and Sacred Fire (13.18 DPS)

6) Entei

Entei - The Volcano Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Legend has it that this remarkable Pokemon was born amidst a volcanic eruption. It unleashes colossal fire torrents that engulf anything they come into contact with. This Pure Fire-type Pokemon of the Legendary Beast Trio can cause volcanic eruptions across the globe with a mere roar. Its maximum CP reaches an impressive 3926.

Best moves for Volcarona in Pokemon GO - Fire Fang and Overheat (14.80 DPS)

7) Heatran

Heatran - Lava Dome Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Heatran's body courses with heated blood and chooses to reside within the depths of volcanic caves. Ancient tales depict this extraordinary creature emerging from the seething magma within Mount Coronet. Its body, forged from molten steel, conceals numerous secrets. This Fire/Steel type Legendary Pokemon has a maximum CP of 4244.

Best moves for Heatran in Pokemon GO - Fire Spin and Flamethrower (14.80 DPS)

8) Reshiram

Reshiram - The Vast White Pokemon (Image via Niantic

As Reshiram's tail ignites, it soars through the heavens with the high speed of a jet airplane. The released heat energy it generates alters the weather patterns in the atmosphere. Reshiram is a Dragon/Fire type Pokemon and an integral member of the Legendary Tao Trio. It commands excellent power and influence with a formidable maximum CP of 4565.

Best moves for Rehiram in Pokemon GO - Fire Fang and Fusion Flare (17.38 DPS)

9) Mega Blaziken

Mega Blaziken - The Blaze Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Blaziken, the Fire/Fighting starter from the Hoenn Region, is the final stage in its evolutionary line. Blaziken unleashes fierce flames from its wrists in battle, fearlessly launching attacks against its enemies. The intensity of these flames increases proportionally to its adversary's strength. To acquire this powerful Pokemon, one must collect 125 candies and evolve a Torchic twice. Blaziken's maximum CP is 4704.

Best moves for Rehiram in Pokemon GO - Fire Spin and Blaze Kick (25.55 DPS)

10) Mega Charizard X/Y

Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y - The Flame Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Charizard, arguably the most popular Pokemon on this list, stands out as one of the two creatures with two Mega evolutions, both highly desirable choices. To evolve a Charmander into a Charmeleon and then into a Charizard, a total of 125 candies is required.

Charizard X harnesses an overwhelming power that transforms its entire body into a deep black hue, generating intense blue flames. Its maximum CP reaches an impressive 4353.

On the other hand, Charizard Y draws strength from the deep bond it shares with its Trainer. It boasts incredible speed and maneuverability, surpassing even that of a jet fighter, with a maximum CP of 5037.

Best moves for Charizard X in Pokemon GO - Fire Spin and Blast Burn (21.97 DPS)

Best moves for Charizard Y in Pokemon GO - Ember and Blast Burn (25.51 DPS)

