How to catch Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura in Pokemon GO?

Adventure Week, Pokemon GO's Fossil-centric event, is back for its 2023 edition. The event will start at 10:00 am local time on Thursday, July 27, 2023, and end at 8:00 pm local time on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The event will focus on Rock-type and Fossil-based Pocket Monsters. Other highlights of the event include the debut of shiny Amaura and shiny Tyrunt.

These are the Fossil Pokemon from Generation VI of the main series games. These critters were introduced in Pokemon GO during Adventure Week 2022. Players have been waiting since then to get their hands on their shiny forms. The wait is finally over, and this article will tell you how you can get shiny Tyrunt and Amaura in the upcoming week.

What are the ways of getting Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura in Pokemon GO?

Regular and Shiny Amaura (Image via Spotskeeda)

There are three ways of getting Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura in Pokemon GO during Adventure Week 2023. They are as follows:

Wild encounters

Hatching Eggs

Field Research encounters

Collection Challenge

Simplest way of catching Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura in Pokemon GO: Wild Encounters

Regular and shiny Tyrunt (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is the simplest process to get Shiny Amaura and Tyrunt during Adventure Week 2023. All you have to do is walk around the overworld of the game, and these critters will spawn randomly near you. Although this is an easy way, it is the least reliable way because the odds of Amaura or Tyrunt being shiny are lowest here.

To increase your chances of encountering shiny variants of these Pokemon, consider using Incense. This will boost the sheer number of Pokemon that spawn around you, effectively boosting the chance of them being shiny.

Other shiny Pokemon will also be available to catch in the wild during Adventure Week 2023. The list includes Omanyte, Cranidos, Tirtouga, Aerodactyl, and more. Completing Field Research during the event will also give you the option of encountering Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura. There

Best way to catching Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura in Pokemon GO: Hatching 7km Eggs

Best way to get Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura is through 7km egg (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura will also be available through 7km eggs. For eggs received during this event, Amaura, Tyrunt, Tirtouga, and Archen will have a higher priority of hatching these eggs.

It has been confirmed by Niantic that players will have a higher chance of catching Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura by hatching Eggs during the event. Combined with the fact that the Eggs you incubate during this period will only take half the time to hatch, this is by far the best way to get your hands on these critters in their shiny form.

Other ways of catching Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura: Field Research encounters and Collection Challenge

You can get event-themed Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops over the course of the next week. Completing Field Research tasks will allow you to encounter Tyrunt and Amaura, where they can be shiny. You also have a higher chance of ending up with a high-IV version of these critters through this process.

Lastly, there will be a Collection Challenge during this event, where you will most likely have to collect different Fossil or Rock-type Pokemon. You may get encounters with Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura as rewards for completing this challenge.

How to get Shiny Tyrantrum and Shiny Aurorus in Pokemon GO?

Tyrantrum or Aurorus cannot be found in the wild or as rewards in GO Battle League. So the only way to get Shiny Tyrantrum and Shiny Aurorus is to evolve Tyrant and Amaura, respectively.

You can evolve Shiny Tyrunt into Shiny Tyrantrum using 50 Tyrunt Candy during the daytime, while it takes 50 Amaura Candy and nighttime to evolve Shiny Amaura into Shiny Aurorus in Pokemon GO.

Another highlight of Adventure Week 2023 in Pokemon GO is the debut of Mega Tyranitar, which is an incredibly powerful Pocket Monster. Moreover, having its Mega Evolution active while catching Tyrant and Amaura will give you additional Candy for catching them.