Pokemon GO July 24-30 (2023): Adventure Week, Poliwag Community Day, Jeju Island Air Adventures, and more

As Pokemon GO trainers wrap their heads around the surprise debut of Zygarde and the new Routes feature, another fresh week of in-game content is approaching. The hotly-anticipated Adventure Week 2023 is slated to begin later this week, with the debut of a couple of shinies and a beloved mega evolution. Trainers can also participate in the July 2023 Community Day on the weekend.

While Zygarde was made available as part of a free Special Research during the Blaze New Trails event last week, the Pokemon GO community has complained about Zygarde Cells. To get the Complete Forme of the Order Pokemon, players need to acquire a certain number of these unique items.

They will hope that fairer fortunes await them with the start of a new Pokemon GO week.

Adventure Week, Poliwag Community Day, and more await Pokemon GO players this week

1) Adventure Week 2023

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/adventure… pic.twitter.com/34c4PPOVxB The time for exploration is here—Adventure Week returns July 27. Get ready to catch and hatch your favorite ancient Pokémon!

Starting Thursday, July 27, at 10 am local time, Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023 will continue until Wednesday, August 2, at 8 pm local time. The occasion will see the debut of the long-rumored Mega Tyranitar.

Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura will also make their first appearances at the event. Ancient Pokemon (Rock-type and Fossil) will be the focus for the duration of Adventure Week 2023.

2) Poliwag Community Day

This month's Community Day will feature Poliwag, the Tadpole Pokemon. The critter will appear more frequently in the wild during the event.

Community Day 2023 will be held on Sunday, July 30. It will be held for three hours, from 2 am to 5 pm local time.

3) Jeju Island Air Adventures

Jeju Island, South Korea, can enjoy a Pokemon Air Adventures event from Friday, July 28, to Sunday, July 30. The occasion will feature costumed Pokemon for trainers to engage in and obtain.

4) Blaze New Trails

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp New Adventures Await



Discover the world in an all-new way with Routes! Routes are rolling out around the world TODAY.



Learn all about our new feature here:



#PokemonGORoute pic.twitter.com/3BPBBl88rX New Adventures AwaitDiscover the world in an all-new way with Routes! Routes are rolling out around the world TODAY.Learn all about our new feature here: pokemongolive.com/routes

Blaze New Trails began on Friday, July 21, at 10 am local time and will continue until Monday, July 24, at 8 pm local time. It celebrated the debut of Routes and brought along the first appearance of Zygarde.

5) Spotlight & Raid Hours

This week's Spotlight Hour will feature Yungoos as the pocket monster with an increased wild spawn rate. It will be held on Tuesday, July 25, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Trainers will enjoy a 2x Transfer Candy bonus.

This week's Raid Hour will feature Regidrago appearing more frequently in 5-star Raids. This will be held on Wednesday, July 26, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

6) GO Battle League

The GO Battle League cups Pokemon GO will host this week are as follows:

July 21 to July 28

Great League

Fossil Cup: Great League Edition

July 28 to August 4

Ultra League

Fossil Cup: Great League Edition

7) 5-star and Mega Raid Bosses

This week's Raid schedule for the 5-star and Mega tiers is as follows:

July 13 to July 25

Regieleki as 5-star Raid boss

Mega Blaziken as Mega Raid boss

July 25 to August 4

Regieleki as 5-star Raid boss

Mega Tyranitar as Mega Raid boss

This is all that awaits Pokemon GO trainers for this week. Keep an eye on Sportskeeda's coverage for guides, tips, and tricks to make things easier in-game.