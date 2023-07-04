Pokemon GO July 2023 Spotlight Hour schedule: Rufflet, Wailmer, and more

A new month in Pokemon GO means a fresh list of pocket monsters that will be featured during the weekly Spotlight Hour events. July 2023's roster of featured Pokemon is quite exciting, and players will surely be looking forward to diving into the proceedings. These spawn more frequently in the wild for a period of an hour on the stipulated date.

The Spotlight Hour is a weekly event held on every Tuesday from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time in Pokemon GO. Apart from the featured pocket monster enjoying an increased spawn rate, trainers also receive event bonuses such as double catch XP, catch candy, and more.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour July 4: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

Rufflet is the next Spotlight Hour feature (Image via Pokemon GO)

Rufflet arrives next

The upcoming Spotlight Hour event for this week will focus on Rufflet. It will be held on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, starting at 6 am local time and concluding at 7 pm local time. The Eaglet Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild around the protagonist throughout its duration.

Introduced back in Generation V, Rufflet is a dual-type pocket monster boasting a combination of Normal- and Flying-types. Its physical characteristics are based on the chicks of the bald eagle.

Pokemon GO trainers can evolve it into Braviary with the help of 50 Rufflet Candy. The best moveset for the latter is a combination of Wing Attack and Brave Bird. Players can take advantage of the event's increased spawn rate to gather the required Candy and evolve the Rufflet with the best stats and IVs.

This week's Spotlight Hour will provide players with an event bonus of 2x Catch Stardust. This will further incentivize them to participate during the occasion.

Will Shiny Rufflet appear in the upcoming Spotlight Hour?

Pokemon GO trainers may also encounter the shiny variant of Rufflet during the next Spotlight Hour event, which they can later evolve into a Shiny Braviary.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule for July 2023

The Spotlight Hour schedule for July 2023 is as follows:

Rufflet [shiny variant will be available] - July 4 (3x Catch Stardust)

Wailmer [shiny variant will be available] - July 11 (2x Catch XP)

Rhyhorn [shiny variant will be available] - July 18 (2x Catch Candy)

Yungoos [shiny variant will be available] - July 25 (2x Transfer Candy)

How to prepare for the upcoming Spotlight Hour

Trainers should make sure that they have ample amount of Poke Balls and adequate space in their Storage Box to catch as many pocket monsters as possible.

They should also consider using other in-game items, such as:

Incense (to temporarily increase wild spawn rate)

Lucky Eggs (to temporarily boost XP earned)

Star Pieces (to temporarily boost Stardust earned)

These will help trainers to earn better rewards when participating in the upcoming Spotlight Hour event.

