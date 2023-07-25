Pokemon GO Mega Tyranitar raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO is receiving its latest Mega Evolution on July 25, 2023, when Mega Tyranitar makes its way to Mega Raids. The superpowered species will remain in these raids until August 4, 2023, at 10 am local time. Trainers who defeat this powerful behemoth will receive Mega Energy as a reward and the opportunity to catch a Tyranitar, including the potential for its shiny variant.
While defeating Mega Tyranitar may seem like a straightforward proposition in Pokemon GO, it will likely be a tough task for plenty of players. Sure, some may be well-prepared, but that doesn't represent the majority of trainers participating in these raids.
Whatever the case, if a Pokemon GO player is ready to take on Mega Tyranitar, they'll need a capable team to counter it and deal heavy damage.
What are the best counter Pokemon for Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO?
As a Dark/Rock-type species in Pokemon GO, Tyranitar and its Mega Evolution are susceptible to a wide range of elements, making countering it somewhat easier than some Pocket Monsters. In total, Tyranitar will take super effective damage from seven different types, including:
- Bug
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Grass
- Ground
- Steel
- Water
Of these weaknesses, Tyranitar takes the most damage from Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO since both of its types are weak to Fighting-type attacks. Trainers should prioritize using Fighting-type Pokemon and match their moves accordingly, but utilizing other types works well in the event players don't have Fighting-types ready.
Recommended Pokemon counters for Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Medicham
- Mega Sceptile
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Pinsir
- Primal Groudon
- Primal Kyogre
- Terrakion
- Keldeo
- Lucario
- Conkeldurr
- Machamp
- Galarian Zapdos
- Pheromosa
- Hariyama
- Breloom
- Pirouette Meloetta
- Virizion
- Cobalion
- Hawlucha
- Buzzwole
- Sirfetch'd
- Bewear
- Toxicroak
- Heracross
- Emboar
- Sneasler
What are the best counter moves to beat Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO?
When Pokemon GO players are countering Mega Tyranitar with attacks, they'll want to use the same elements outlined above. However, it's important to note that matching a move's type with its user will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that will increase a move's total damage output.
Furthermore, some moves, while they do counter Mega Tyranitar, don't exactly deal the damage or build the energy that trainers would ideally want. Since this is the case, it's best to outfit a raiding party with moves that deal quality damage and have a great energy economy, which should cut down on the time for Mega Tyranitar to topple.
Recommended moves to counter Mega Tyranitar
- Counter
- Double Kick
- Focus Blast
- Sacred Sword
- Low Kick
- Water Gun
- Hydro Cannon
- Aura Sphere
- Dynamic Punch
- Fury Cutter
- Frenzy Plant
- Hydro Pump
- Close Combat
- Charm
- Dazzling Gleam
- Flying Press
- Superpower
- Mud Shot
- Precipice Blades
- Waterfall
- Origin Pulse
- Bug Bite
- Vine Whip
- Rock Smash
In addition to having the right counter moves and Pokemon, trainers should certainly invite as many friends as possible to Mega Tyranitar's raid and be sure to stock up on healing items like Potions and Revives. Doing so should place them in a spectacular position to defeat Mega Tyranitar as often as needed.