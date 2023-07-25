Pokemon GO Mega Tyranitar raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO is receiving its latest Mega Evolution on July 25, 2023, when Mega Tyranitar makes its way to Mega Raids. The superpowered species will remain in these raids until August 4, 2023, at 10 am local time. Trainers who defeat this powerful behemoth will receive Mega Energy as a reward and the opportunity to catch a Tyranitar, including the potential for its shiny variant.

While defeating Mega Tyranitar may seem like a straightforward proposition in Pokemon GO, it will likely be a tough task for plenty of players. Sure, some may be well-prepared, but that doesn't represent the majority of trainers participating in these raids.

Whatever the case, if a Pokemon GO player is ready to take on Mega Tyranitar, they'll need a capable team to counter it and deal heavy damage.

What are the best counter Pokemon for Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO?

As a Dark/Rock-type species in Pokemon GO, Tyranitar and its Mega Evolution are susceptible to a wide range of elements, making countering it somewhat easier than some Pocket Monsters. In total, Tyranitar will take super effective damage from seven different types, including:

Bug

Fairy

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Steel

Water

Of these weaknesses, Tyranitar takes the most damage from Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO since both of its types are weak to Fighting-type attacks. Trainers should prioritize using Fighting-type Pokemon and match their moves accordingly, but utilizing other types works well in the event players don't have Fighting-types ready.

Recommended Pokemon counters for Mega Tyranitar

Mega Blaziken

Mega Lopunny

Mega Swampert

Mega Medicham

Mega Sceptile

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gyarados

Mega Venusaur

Mega Pinsir

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Terrakion

Keldeo

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Machamp

Galarian Zapdos

Pheromosa

Hariyama

Breloom

Pirouette Meloetta

Virizion

Cobalion

Hawlucha

Buzzwole

Sirfetch'd

Bewear

Toxicroak

Heracross

Emboar

Sneasler

What are the best counter moves to beat Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO?

When Pokemon GO players are countering Mega Tyranitar with attacks, they'll want to use the same elements outlined above. However, it's important to note that matching a move's type with its user will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that will increase a move's total damage output.

Furthermore, some moves, while they do counter Mega Tyranitar, don't exactly deal the damage or build the energy that trainers would ideally want. Since this is the case, it's best to outfit a raiding party with moves that deal quality damage and have a great energy economy, which should cut down on the time for Mega Tyranitar to topple.

Recommended moves to counter Mega Tyranitar

Counter

Double Kick

Focus Blast

Sacred Sword

Low Kick

Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Aura Sphere

Dynamic Punch

Fury Cutter

Frenzy Plant

Hydro Pump

Close Combat

Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Flying Press

Superpower

Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Waterfall

Origin Pulse

Bug Bite

Vine Whip

Rock Smash

In addition to having the right counter moves and Pokemon, trainers should certainly invite as many friends as possible to Mega Tyranitar's raid and be sure to stock up on healing items like Potions and Revives. Doing so should place them in a spectacular position to defeat Mega Tyranitar as often as needed.