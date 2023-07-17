Can you autocatch Galarian Legendary Birds in Pokemon GO?

An intriguing question has surfaced among dedicated Pokemon GO players regarding the possibility of autocatching Galarian Legendary Birds. The speculation revolves around the use of a device known as Pokemon GO Plus+, which launched on July 14, 2023. It grants trainers the ability to catch Pokemon and spin Pokestops without the manual effort, making their gaming experience more convenient and attention grabbing.

The device's potential ability to catch autocatch Galarian Legendary Birds is interesting because the device launched recently and has already caught much attention with the convenience and features it offers. On the other hand, a Legendary or a Mythical creature is usually encountered through Raids or research completion, and the chances of finding them in the wild is very minute. However, one player caught one and scored high with their luck.

Autocatch and Legendary Bird encounter in Pokemon GO explained

What is Autocatch?

Pokemon GO Plus+ (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The GO Plus+ lets you experience the game differently. First, it can find nearby Pokemon. When one is close, it vibrates and flashes a light, telling you to press a button to attempt to catch it using the PokeBall that's equipped. If you're near a PokeStop, you can press the button, and it will spin it to get you PokeBalls, Berries, and other useful resources.

The device also connects seamlessly with the upcoming Pokemon Sleep application, allowing you to track your sleep pattern and explore new in-game interactions. Other than GO Plus+, there are other options like Go-tcha, Pokeball Plus, Dual Catchmon, and Gotcha Evolve that trainers can use.

Autocatch and the Galarian Legendary Birds

An unsual incident came to light when a player spoke about their encounter with an autocaptured Galarian Zapdos. The anecdote was shared discreetly on the game's subreddit after prodding from an acquaintance.

The player, who was in a park, had their PokeBall Plus device at the ready, unaware of the unique encounter they were about to have. Using the Daily Incense, they unknowingly triggered an encounter with a rare Galarian Zapdos. Upon reflex, they pressed the button, and to their surprise the Legendary bird was caught by a single standard PokeBall.

Galarian Legendary Bird trio (Image via Niantic)

This story serves as strong evidence that the chance to autocatch one of the Galarian Legendary Birds via Pokemon GO Plus+ does exist.

While it is indeed possible to autocatch Galarian Legendary Birds using the enigmatic GO Plus+ device, the core essence of the game resides in the journey, the experiences, and the effort invested in each encounter.

Whether one chooses to embrace automation or revel in the excitement of manual captures, the captivating world of Pokemon GO keeps evolving. As such, it offers an abundance of new adventures and trials for aspiring trainers.