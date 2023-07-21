Pokemon GO Battle League - Best Fossil Cup: Great League Edition team recommendations

A new weekend in Pokemon GO's calender means the arrival of a fresh battle format in GO Battle League. While the Open Great League continues, players can participate in the Fossil Cup: Great League Edition once again. This niche battle format starts on July 21, 2023, and will continue until August 4, 2023. This takes a break from the usual one-week timeline, letting players explore this format for longer.

The Fossil Cup in Pokemon GO allows only critters who have Water, Rock, or Steel as either their primary or secondary typing. It being the Great League edition of the cup also means players must enter Pocket Monsters that are less than 1500 CP.

That said, you might be wondering what Pokemon are best suited for Fossil Cup: Great League Edition. Here are some of the most highly recommended leads, switches, and closers for the format.

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Fossil Cup: Great League Edition

1) Shadow Swampert

Base stats

Attack : 123

: 123 Defense : 109

: 109 Stamina: 136

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon + Earthquake

Swamper can exert solid shield pressure with its Fast and Charged Attacks in the early game. While it resists most types of attacks in the format, be careful against the pesky Grass-type critters in Pokemon GO's Fossil Cup.

2) Kartana

Base stats

Attack : 170

: 170 Defense : 99

: 99 Stamina: 78

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Razor Leaf

Razor Leaf Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade + Night Slash

Kartana is excellent at taking the opponent's shields off or even scoring early knockouts. However, given its abysmal bulk, don't be shy to give it one or even both of your shields.

3) Shadow Quagsire

Base stats

Attack : 111

: 111 Defense : 112

: 112 Stamina: 161

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Mud Bomb + Stone Edge

Quagsire fulfills a similar role in the cup as Swampert. However, its bulk allows more resilience than its Hoenn-starter counterpart.

Honorable mentions: Ludiculo, Pelipper, Lucario, Araquanid, Ferrothorn, Registeel

Best switches for Pokemon GO's Fossil Cup: Great League Edition

1) Lucario

Base stats

Attack : 146

: 146 Defense : 96

: 96 Stamina: 110

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball + Power-Up Punch

Lucario's biggest strength is its flexible and dynamic movepool. However, be careful who you put it up against, considering its fragility.

2) Swampert (Shadow)

Base stats

Attack : 123

: 123 Defense : 109

: 109 Stamina: 136

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon + Earthquake

Swampert provides excellent coverage against most attacks in this format while remaining resistant to them. When using this Pokemon, stay wary of Grass-type opposition.

3) Pelipper

Base stats

Attack : 123

: 123 Defense : 129

: 129 Stamina: 114

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Weather Ball + Hurricane

Pelliper is a good defensive switch. Its moveset is highly spammable and can provide great value. Electric-type attacks are not highly prevalent in Pokemon GO's Fossil Cup, but be careful against Ferrothorns, Magnezone, and Togedemaru.

Honorable mentions: Poliwrath (Shadow), Golisopod, Araquanid, Quagsire, Gyarados, Escavalier

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Fossil Cup: Great League Edition

1) Registeel (Shadow or Regular)

Base stats

Attack : 95

: 95 Defense : 190

: 190 Stamina: 130

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Lock On

Lock On Charged Attacks: Focus Blast, Zap Cannon

Registeel has solid bulk that can help in the end game without shields. If you are using Shadow Registeel, then you even have the additional damage output to clean up games.

2) Ferrothorn

Base stats

Attack : 107

: 107 Defense : 155

: 155 Stamina: 125

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Power Whip + Thunder

The absence of Fire-type creatures makes this the perfect opportunity for Ferrothorn to shine. With Thunder, it also has excellent coverage and great neutral damage pressure onto nearly every meta Pokemon in the format.

3) Escavalier

Base stats

Attack : 263

: 263 Defense : 198

: 198 Stamina: 209

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Drill Run + Megahorn

Access to Ground-type Drill Run makes it a fantastic counter to opposing Steel-types. At the same time, Steel and Bug give it a solid defensive type advantage in the Fossil Cup: Great League Edition.

Honorable mentions: Togedemaru, Magnezone (Shadow or Regular), Jellicent, Cradily, Swampert, Whiscash