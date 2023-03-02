Should you purify Shadow Registeel in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

During the Crackling Voltage event in Season 9 of Pokemon GO, players had the opportunity to catch Shadow Registeel by completing the Mythical Wishes Special Research story and defeating Giovanni. However, with the start of Season 10, many trainers are now wondering whether they should Purify their Shadow Registeel or keep it in its Shadow form.

While there are advantages and disadvantages to both purifying and keeping Shadow Registeel as is, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. This article aims to provide a summary of what happens in each scenario, as well as when each option is most beneficial.

Here are the pros and cons of purifying Shadow Registeel in Pokemon GO

The benefits and pitfalls of Purifying Registeel are much like doing so for any other Pokemon. Both forms of Pocket Monsters have their uses when it comes to Pokemon GO battles, whether you are focusing on PvE or PvP.

What happens if you retain Shadow Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO?

Shadow versions of Pocket Monsters are known to pack quite a punch offensively, as their attacks deal 1.2 times more damage than those of their regular counterparts. However, this added offensive strength comes at a cost, with Shadow Pokemon also receiving a debuff of 0.833 times in their defenses, leaving them more vulnerable to enemy attacks.

Additionally, you will be stuck with the default Charged Move called Frustration if you choose to keep the Shadow form. This move cannot be changed with TMs outside of special events.

What happens if you purify Shadow Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO?

If you choose to purify your Pokemon, the creature will deal the regular amount of damage. As a benefit, it will also take the regular amount of damage.

In addition, you will get a CP boost equivalent to Level 25. You will also need less candy to power up, evolve, and learn new moves. The IV stats of the purified Pokemon will also increase by two points each.

The Charged Move Frustration will be replaced by Return. You will have the option of changing this using a TM.

You should let Shadow Registeel remain that way

The optimal choice for each Pokemon's form depends on their specific attributes and moves, but in the case of Registeel, keeping its Shadow form is recommended. This is due to Registeel's impressive defensive stats that allow it to stay in battle for extended periods despite the debuff.

The added offensive power of Shadow Registeel makes it a formidable opponent on the battlefield. While Frustration may not be the most desirable Charged Move, it is not a terrible option, and players can wait for a Pokemon GO event that allows them to change it in the future.

This is everything that Pokemon GO players need to know about Purifying Shadow forms of Pokemon in general, as well as Shadow Registeel specifically.

