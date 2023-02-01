Can Registeel be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Registeel has become quite the topic among dedicated Pokemon GO players as of late. With the Legendary Pokemon being one of the top contenders for the mobile game's Great and Ultra Leagues as well as being the next Shadow Legendary to be added to the game, trainers are also eagerly anticipating its addition as the next Shadow Legendary.

Due to the popularity of Registeel, many trainers are seeking its rare shiny form. However, Niantic is known to be selective in releasing shiny forms in-game, and not all Pokemon have their shiny forms available.

With so many options on how they can catch Registeel, many trainers may want to know if it is possible to find a Shiny Registeel. Unfortunately, the answer to whether or not a Shiny Registeel can be caught in Pokemon GO is not as simple as a yes or no. This article details the easiest method to obtain a rare variant of the Legendary Pokemon.

Tips for finding Shiny Registeel in Pokemon GO

There will be two instances of Registeel appearing in the mobile game in the near future. The first involves the typical 5-star Raid Battles that most players would expect from a Legendary Pokemon.

The second instance of Registeel appearing in Pokemon GO is a first for the franchise. Registeel will be the Shadow Legendary Pokemon used by Giovanni in February. However, players will not be able to obtain Registeel in its shiny variant through this method, which means shiny hunters should avoid grinding Giovanni battles.

The only way to get a Shiny Registeel in Pokemon GO is through grinding Raid Battles, so players will want to gear up for repeated attempts. They need to have Raid Passes, which are required to challenge Raid Battles. These items can be purchased from the shop or can be obtained for free by spinning a photo disk at a Gym or Raid Location.

Once players have a way to get multiple Raid Passes, the next step is to build a team of creatures best suited to take out Registeel. Players should also get some medicine to heal the party up between attempts. Medicine can be found by spinning photo disks or can be purchased from the shop in exchange for Pokecoins.

In terms of creatures that should be brought when challenging Registeel in Pokemon GO, there are tons of Fire-types perfectly capable of taking on the Legendary Pokemon. Heatran, Darmanitan, Blaziken, and Reshiram are some of the best options, thanks to their bulk and high damage output against Steel-types.

Finally, trainers will need a group of players to challenge these Raids with. Pokemon GO has an expansive community that extends to various online forums and social media sites like Discord, Reddit, and Facebook. These are great places to find other trainers looking for a group to play with. It's recommended to have a group of eight to nine players per Raid attempt.

