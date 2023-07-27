Best moveset for Aurorus in Pokemon GO

With Pokemon GO's Adventure Week event just hours away, many players are excited about the new types of creatures that will soon appear on live servers. While the return of Fossil Pokemon is always the highlight of this yearly event, this iteration is bringing in Mega Tyranitar, as well as the shiny variants of two Fossil Pokemon: Amaura and Tyrunt.

Although many shiny hunters will just be happy to have these creatures in their collection, some players may be wondering how they can use their new Shiny Pokemon to their fullest potential in the game's competitive Battle League or raids. However, using any specific species of creature takes a certain level of game knowledge. Here's what you need to know to utilize Aurorus in the game.

What is Aurorus' best PvP moveset in Pokemon GO?

Aurorus as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aurorus has a surprisingly deep movepool, which makes it a great mixed-bag attacker for those looking to invest resources in acquiring its secondary charged attack slot. Since Aurorus is an Ice-type, any attacks that match this element pack a serious punch.

Aurorus sees the most success in Pokemon GO's PvP scene running a moveset of Frost Breath, Thunderbolt, and Weather Ball with an Ice typing. However, you are truly free to run whatever moveset you like since each of Aurorus' charged attacks is bound to have some utility.

What is Aurorus' best moveset for PvE in Pokemon GO?

Aurorus as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aurorus gets more options for viable movesets in the raid and NPC battles of Pokemon GO. With the AI in trainer battles being very easy to trick, Aurorus is not constricted to a strict moveset. As such, you have a lot more freedom when it comes to assembling an arsenal capable of dealing massive damage.

A great moveset would be one that capitalizes on Aurorus' great offensive type combination. Frost Breath or Powder Snow for a Fast Attack, paired with an Ice-type Weather Ball or Meteor Beam Charged Attack, is a great option. Of course, this moveset differs drastically depending on the Raid Boss you want to take your Aurorus into or what type of Rocket Grunt you'll face.

Is Aurorus good in Pokemon GO PvP?

The cold truth about this Ice-type dinosaur is that it sits in a middle grade in terms of its viability in every tier of the Battle League. While some trainers may get lucky and win a couple of matches with it, there are much better Ice and Rock-type creatures that you can use. However, unlike other creatures that fall off in relevancy as the tiers of play increase, Aurorus maintains its mid status over all tiers.

In a circumstance where you have no other Ice-type attackers in your collection, Aurorus is a decent option. However, aside from this one scenario, the Pokemon simply falls flat.