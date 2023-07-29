How to catch Shiny Rampardos and Shiny Bastiodon in Pokemon GO?

Adventure Week 2023 is currently ongoing in Pokemon GO. The event started at 10 am on July 27, 2023, and will go on till 8 pm on August 2, 2023. Adventure Week is an event that celebrates prehistoric critters that have to be revived from fossils in the main series games. One of the highlights of the event is that you can catch all the Fossil Pokemon released so far, along with their shiny forms, in Niantic's mobile game.

Aside from Shiny Amaura and Tyrunt's Pokemon GO debuts during Adventure Week 2023, you can also add the shiny forms of Generation IV Fossil Pokemon to your collection. Although the event poster doesn't state it, it is possible to get Shiny Rampardos and Shiny Bastiodon during the event.

Best way of catching Shiny Rampardos and Shiny Bastiodon in Pokemon GO

Adventure Week 2023 details (Image via Niantic)

According to Niantic's official announcement, there is no way to directly encounter a Rampardos or Bastiodon (let alone their shiny forms) during Adventure Week 2023. This might throw off some trainers.

Fortunately, their pre-evolutions, Cranidos and Shieldon, will be available in the wild during Adventure Week 2023, and there is a chance that they will appear in their shiny forms. Therefore, all you need to do to get a shiny Rampardos or Bastiodon is walk around the game's overworld until you find a Shiny Cranidos and/or Shieldon and evolve it.

Evolving your Shiny Cranidos or Shieldon into Shiny Rampardos or Bastiodon will take 50 Candy each, which should be easy enough to grind given their relatively high spawn rates during Adventure Week 2023.

Tips to help you get Shiny Rampardos and Shiny Bastiodon in Pokemon GO

Shiny Cranidos and Shiny Shieldon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shiny Cranidos and Shieldon can appear anytime in the wild during Adventure Week 2023 in Pokemon GO. That said, leaving it to the odds might take a lot of time. One of the main ways to increase the chance of a shiny spawn is to use Incense.

Using either your Daily Adventure Incense or a regular one will increase the number of spawns in your proximity, thereby increasing the chance of it being shiny. As an additional benefit, you might even encounter one of the Galarian Birds in the process.

The second thing you should definitely do on the hunt for Shiny Rampardos and Shiny Bastiodon has a Rock-type Pocket Monster Mega Evolved. Among the options available to you at the moment, you can choose Mega Tyranitar or Mega Aerodactyl. Doing this will give you additional Candy to evolve your critters faster, as well as a higher chance to earn XL Candy.

Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura debut in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you own a Pokemon GO Plus or GO Plus+, you should load it up with Poke Balls as it definitely improves your chance of landing a shiny.

While Shiny Rampardos and Shiny Bastiodon are enticing options, you have a higher chance of catching Shiny Amaura and Shiny Tyrunt during the event, given their higher spawn rates.

