Pokemon GO: Shiny Charmander, Shiny Charmeleon, and Shiny Charizard guide

The Pokemon GO Community Day Classic is bringing back the Lizard Pokemon, Charmander, in the mobile title. The event, which will run from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on September 2, 2023, will feature the Fire-type Pocket Monster in Wild Encounters, Field Research Tasks, and more. Players participating in the occasion can enjoy bonuses such as a three-hour Lure and Incense bonus to increase the spawn rate further.

Although the event highlights Charmander, players have increased chances of getting its evolutionary lines. They can also collect Stardust and Candy to level up and evolve them. This guide will tell you how to get Shiny Charmander, Shiny Charmeleon, and Shiny Charizard in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shiny Charmander in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Charmander (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Under various circumstances, you can find Charmander in the Spotlight Hour event and Field Research Task in Pokemon GO. You can also choose it as a Starter Pokemon, but the chances of finding the Shiny form are challenging.

During the September Charmander Community Day Classic, the featured critter will appear more frequently in the wild. The best way to encounter Shiny Charmander is by participating in the event as soon as it starts. Since the event will have a three-hour window, timing the use of the Lure Module and Incense with it can increase your chances.

Completing the Field Research Task by catching Charmander will reward you with a Charmander encounter, Mega Energy, and more. In the quest to find a Shiny Charmander, you have a good chance of getting original ones with high IVs.

To boost your odds, you can visit multiple locations favorable to Charmander’s Weather Condition to attach a Lure Module to a Pokestop. You can increase it more using Incense to catch up to its shiny spawn rate in the exact location.

Moreover, buying a ticket to an exclusive Special Research story for US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) during the Community Day event can promise many benefits.

How to get Shiny Charmeleon in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Charmeleon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The only way to get Charmeleon during the Charmander Community Day Classic is to evolve Charmander. So, to get a Shiny Charmeleon, you must evolve a Shiny Charmander first. You can feed the shiny form 25 Candy to evolve it.

How to get Shiny Charizard in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Charizard (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Similar to Charmeleon, you can only obtain Charizard through the evolution process. You can give a Charmeleon 100 Charmander Candy to evolve into a Charizard. Getting the required Candy during the event is comparatively straightforward since the Lizard Pokemon is featured in various sections of the event.

You can apply the same evolution method to getting a Shiny Charizard. You have to evolve the first stage critter to the third to get the black body coloring Fire-type monster.