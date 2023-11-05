All Shiny Bat Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

Before we go through all the Shiny Bat Pokemon in Pokemon GO, let’s understand what these monsters have in common with real-world bats. The franchise takes ideas to design loveable and creepy creatures, including flittermouse, for fans to either scare or show love. These creatures have a bizarre, scary, and spooky appearance, and they roam at night, making weird noises. While they indeed look terrifying, they play a crucial role in our nature.

It is for the better that not every Shiny Bat Pokemon shares identical similarities with Chiroptera. Distinctive appearance and design make them easily noticeable, increase their popularity, and are easy to remember.

That said, this article ranks all Shiny Bat Pokemon in Pokemon GO in terms of design and spookiness.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Ranking Shiny Gliscor and five other Shiny Bat Pokemon in Pokemon GO

6) Shiny Woobat

Shiny Woobat (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Of all Pokemon that resemble bats, Shiny Woobat has a different design in Pokemon GO. Though it has a distinctive denomination, from an aesthetic point of view, it lacks the qualities of a great Shiny Bat Pokemon. It looks less like a bat and more like a pig’s head. Moreover, the green coloring gives it an impression of green shrubs.

The designers drew inspiration from the Honduran white bat to design Woobat. Shiny Woobat has a black feather and green fur covering its body. Its nose has a love sign, and its smile attracts fans to its creepingly cute design.

5) Shiny Crobat

Shiny Crobat (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Bats and vampires strongly inspire Shiny Crobat's design and appearance. In Pokemon GO, this critter has a menacing look with a creepy face that somewhat looks like Dracula’s bat form. The creature converts into a species of Chiroptera, Desmodus draculae, which resembles this Shiny Bat Pokemon. Its sources of inspiration are unknown, but it has a frightening personality.

A few fans also look at Shiny Crobat’s design as an improvised version of Gengar with wings and additional bat features. Despite that, it is the only Shiny Bat Pokemon with two feathers on each side of the body. The body has purple shading, cold eyes, and venomous teeth, perfectly fitting the nature of its best movesets, Bite (Dark-type) and Sludge Bomb (Poison-type).

4) Shiny Swoobat

Shiny Swoobat (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

In Pokemon GO, Shiny Swoobat is the innocent-appearing Shiny Bat Pokemon. The company may have taken inspiration to draw this critter from Cardioderma cor, a bat with a heart-shaped nose. These real-life monsters are found in the eastern part of Africa, from Sudan and the northern tip of Tanzania to the southern tip of Zambia. They are rare in the game, just like in real life.

At first glance, the Shiny Swoobat looks different from the Shiny Woobat, but both share many similarities in Pokemon GO. From coloring to body design and appeal, there is very little to separate them from an aesthetic point of view. The body color is similar, and the nose is the same. Also, the body design is the same. The only noticeable differences are its size, head, and tail with a love-shaped tip.

3) Shiny Zubat and Shiny Golbat

Shiny Zubat and Shiny Golbat (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The first two stages of the Pokemon GO Zubat family, Shiny Zubat and Shiny Golbat, resemble bats and have ultrasonic sound to their advantage.

The franchise's developers drew heavy inspiration from bats to create these two spooky creatures. Even their behavior is similar to that of Chiroptera, as they like staying together in a group. Many believe they are modeled after the vampire bat species.

The main reason to rank Shiny Zubat and Shiny Golbat before their final evolution is because they accurately resemble bats. These are the only Shiny Bat Pokemon that can be easily identified as the animal they are based on. Both Pokemon GO monsters have greenish body colors with the same number of teeth, and look scary when they flap their wings.

2) Shiny Gligar

Shiny Gilgar (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Gligar is easily identifiable as a creature with characteristics of a scorpion and a bat in Pokemon GO. Its appearance is more like a scorpion and less like a bat, although the company has modeled it after a chiropteran species. The scary monster is often seen in a good mood (teasing look) if we look at its face.

However, this happy countenance can instantly change into an angry, sullen expression when it feels threatened.

The original design of Gligar is purple in color, while the Shiny one has a blue body shade. With darker blue feathers and a tongue sticking out rudely, this Shiny Bat Pokemon uniquely sports spooky features.

1) Shiny Gliscor

Shiny Gliscor (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Of all the Shiny Bat Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Gliscor has the most intimidating and devilish look. The way it grins at its opponent is truly unnerving. With yellow glowing eyes, perfectly placed fangs, a barbed stinger on its tail, and carefully selected colors, the overall design gives this monster the recognition it deserves.

Although scorpions and vampire bats inspire Shiny Gliscor, its Pokemon GO posture reflects something unique about the design. If you stare at its stance and body, you might find that the model shares similarities with Hitomontop. The pincers on its hand look like a boxing glove, and the black wings on its back give the impression that this Shiny Pokemon is wearing a Batman cape.