Pokemon GO Shadow Gligar raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Shadow Raids are some of the hardest PvE battles you can find in Pokemon GO. While Giovanni, along with Team GO Rocket grunts and leaders, might pose a challenge and feel daunting to deal with, Shadow Raids are on a whole other level. Shadow Gligar is no exception, and if you want to defeat this critter in 3-star raids, you must go in prepared for whatever it has up its sleeve.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Shadow Gligar. We will also take a look at its moveset so you can choose apt counters for this Shadow monster.

What are the best Pokemon to use against Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO?

Being a Ground- and Flying-type critter, Shadow Gligar is not vulnerable to a lot of elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against it are as follows:

Ice

Water

Shadow Gligar is resistant to creatures with the following elemental typings:

Bug

Electric

Fighting

Ground

Poison

Recommended counters along with their moves to beat Shadow Gligar in raids:

Mega Glalie : Frost Breath + Avalanche

: Frost Breath + Avalanche Mega Abomasnow : Powder Snow + Weather Ball

: Powder Snow + Weather Ball Mega Swampert : Water Gun + Hydro Cannon

: Water Gun + Hydro Cannon Mega Blastoise : Water Gun + Hydro Cannon

: Water Gun + Hydro Cannon Primal Kyogre : Waterfall + Blizzard

: Waterfall + Blizzard Mega Gyarados : Waterfall + Hydro Pump

: Waterfall + Hydro Pump Glaceon : Frost Breath + Avalanche

: Frost Breath + Avalanche Mewtwo : Psycho Cut + Ice Beam

: Psycho Cut + Ice Beam Jynx : Frost Breath + Avalanche

: Frost Breath + Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan : Ice Fang + Avalanche

: Ice Fang + Avalanche Husuian Avalugg : Powder Snow + Blizzard

: Powder Snow + Blizzard Porygon-Z : Lock On + Blizzard

: Lock On + Blizzard Beartic : Powder Snow + Ice Punch

: Powder Snow + Ice Punch Sneasel : Ice Shard + Avalanche

: Ice Shard + Avalanche Piloswine : Powder Snow + Avalanche

: Powder Snow + Avalanche Cloyster : Frost Breath + Avalanche

: Frost Breath + Avalanche Kyogre : Waterfall + Blizzard

: Waterfall + Blizzard Aurorus : Frost Breath + Blizzard

: Frost Breath + Blizzard Kyurem : Steel Wing + Glaciate

: Steel Wing + Glaciate Articuno : Frost Breath + Blizzard

: Frost Breath + Blizzard Regice : Frost Breath + Icicle Spear

: Frost Breath + Icicle Spear Mr. Rime: Ice Shard + Ice Punch

Shadow Gligar’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Shadow Gligar comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Fury Cutter

Wing Attack

Charged moves:

Aerial Ace

Night Slash

Dig

Frustration

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO

Shadow Gligar will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted : 1,191 to 1,326 at level 25 with Windy and Sunny conditions.

: 1,191 to 1,326 at level 25 with Windy and Sunny conditions. Non-weather boosted: 952 to 1,061 at level 20.

Is it possible to solo defeat Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO?

While Shadow Raids are significantly more challenging than normal raids, it is possible to solo defeat Shadow Gligar in this game. If you want to learn how, you can read this article.

Can Shadow Gligar be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Good news for the shiny hunters in the game! Shadow Gligar can be shiny if you are lucky. However, it will be extremely hard to encounter one as it will have a shiny odd of 1 in 512 spawns.

Depending on how your luck favors you, this number could go higher or lower.