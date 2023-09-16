Pokemon GO Shadow Gligar raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Shadow Raids are some of the hardest PvE battles you can find in Pokemon GO. While Giovanni, along with Team GO Rocket grunts and leaders, might pose a challenge and feel daunting to deal with, Shadow Raids are on a whole other level. Shadow Gligar is no exception, and if you want to defeat this critter in 3-star raids, you must go in prepared for whatever it has up its sleeve.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Shadow Gligar. We will also take a look at its moveset so you can choose apt counters for this Shadow monster.
What are the best Pokemon to use against Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO?
Being a Ground- and Flying-type critter, Shadow Gligar is not vulnerable to a lot of elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against it are as follows:
- Ice
- Water
Shadow Gligar is resistant to creatures with the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Electric
- Fighting
- Ground
- Poison
Recommended counters along with their moves to beat Shadow Gligar in raids:
- Mega Glalie: Frost Breath + Avalanche
- Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow + Weather Ball
- Mega Swampert: Water Gun + Hydro Cannon
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun + Hydro Cannon
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall + Blizzard
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall + Hydro Pump
- Glaceon: Frost Breath + Avalanche
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Ice Beam
- Jynx: Frost Breath + Avalanche
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang + Avalanche
- Husuian Avalugg: Powder Snow + Blizzard
- Porygon-Z: Lock On + Blizzard
- Beartic: Powder Snow + Ice Punch
- Sneasel: Ice Shard + Avalanche
- Piloswine: Powder Snow + Avalanche
- Cloyster: Frost Breath + Avalanche
- Kyogre: Waterfall + Blizzard
- Aurorus: Frost Breath + Blizzard
- Kyurem: Steel Wing + Glaciate
- Articuno: Frost Breath + Blizzard
- Regice: Frost Breath + Icicle Spear
- Mr. Rime: Ice Shard + Ice Punch
Shadow Gligar’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Shadow Gligar comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Fury Cutter
- Wing Attack
Charged moves:
- Aerial Ace
- Night Slash
- Dig
- Frustration
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO
Shadow Gligar will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 1,191 to 1,326 at level 25 with Windy and Sunny conditions.
- Non-weather boosted: 952 to 1,061 at level 20.
Is it possible to solo defeat Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO?
While Shadow Raids are significantly more challenging than normal raids, it is possible to solo defeat Shadow Gligar in this game. If you want to learn how, you can read this article.
Can Shadow Gligar be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Good news for the shiny hunters in the game! Shadow Gligar can be shiny if you are lucky. However, it will be extremely hard to encounter one as it will have a shiny odd of 1 in 512 spawns.
Depending on how your luck favors you, this number could go higher or lower.